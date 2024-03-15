“The assembly of journalists of the 19th century proclaimed a state of agitation by entrusting the Cdr a package of five days of strike after the company, the Gedi group, did not publicly deny press rumors relating to a possible sale of the Genoa-based newspaper. The company denied having received purchase offers and having activated negotiations for the sale of Secolo XIX but also stated that the group will evaluate any purchase offers should they arrive.

As regards indiscretions and rumors about recent meetings that took place in the Ligurian capital by the group's management aimed at a possible sale of Secolo XIX, the company responded that in recent days there were meetings with institutions and economic operators in the Ligurian territoryas happens periodically by the Gedi group also in the rest of Italy.

We remind the Gedi management that Il Secolo XIX, since 1886, is the free and independent voice of a territory and a population who we consider to all intents and purposes our natural publisher. Il Secolo XIX has consolidated its position as a leader in regional information over the years and has always been recognized as a newspaper of national importance thanks to the professionalism and authority of its journalists.

For this reason the assembly of journalists forcefully and quickly asks the company to present an industrial plan and a precise investment plan for Il Secolo XIX. However, if Gedi were to cede ownership, the editorial team would be willing to accept only the hypothesis of an entity of size, capacity, positioning, vision and desire for investments that are consistent with our history. We say no, therefore, to low-cabotage solutions or solutions filtered by economic-political interference and we confirm our clear opposition to choices in contrast with the identity of the newspaper that we proudly represent.