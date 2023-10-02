Her comments are part of a new documentary series that will be shown on Netflix, which delves into Beckham’s professional life through interviews with friends and family.

Beckham was sent off during a match with Argentina in 1998, after kicking Diego Simeone, a match that England lost on penalties.

In the second episode of the documentary, Victoria (49 years old) and David (48 years old) will talk about the abuse they suffered in the late 1990s as a result of their expulsion.

Victoria said: “He was completely broken, he was torn apart, he was really depressed, completely clinically depressed. It hurt me so much, I still wanted to kill those people.”

Beckham said: “I wish there was a pill you could take that could erase some memories. I made a stupid mistake that changed my life. How do you feel that you have let your country down, and that you are disgraced?”

He added: “Wherever I went, I was subjected to abuse. To walk in the street and see people looking at you in a certain way, spitting on you, insulting you, standing in your face and saying some of the things they said, that is difficult. I was not eating, I was not sleeping.”

The documentary series will begin showing on Netflix on Wednesday, October 4.