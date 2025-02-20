A “cynical” was considered by this newspaper, by shameless, fresh or face. And it was called Luis, as Rubiales, although the scandal caused by this young Madrid with his kiss in 1924 stayed in a short notes in the newspapers. Not far from it … to have the scope of the current case of the former president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation. «However, in our country a man who kisses in public without prior permission of the kissing object, It must have very severe punishment».

No, do not look for the phrase in any television gathering or in any trill of X. who thus pronounced was Javier Bueno, under his pseudonym of Antonio Azpeitúa. ABC correspondent on several fronts during the First World War, he had shown his premonitory acuity on other occasions, such as when a year earlier he interviewed a head of the Bavarian fascism, still little known, who labeled “lack of culture” and “simplistic »And in whose eyes he saw” exaltation, violence, aggressiveness, ambition and domain security. ” Yes, Adolf Hitler.

That July 22, Azpeitúa was struck by the news that followed the echoes of society on page 11, perhaps by the contrast with so much hand request. To a Madrid tram that linked the Plaza de Quevedo with Pacific, an individual was uploaded at the door of the Sun cheek to one of them.

«The loudness of the osculo attracted the attention of the driver and the travelers», Who saw how the stranger tried to kiss the girls again. Outraged, the girls They defended “beating the bold with their fans”according to ABC.















The scandal alerted two agents traveling on the tram and tried to stop the individual, but the shameless jumped from the vehicle running and ran to the Atocha roundabout. There the guards who persecuted him, with others who joined in his support, managed to reduce him and take him to the police station. Luis Díaz Álvarez, 21 years old and resident in Segovia Street, 51, went on to the presence of the guard judge.

Luis Rubiales kissed Jenni Hermoso after the World Cup conquest



AFP





«We imagine the terrible squeeze of the magistrates who have to judge that kissing boy of female faces against the will of its owners, ”he wrote the next day Azpeitúa, empathizing with the judge who occupied the stand, as in these days José Manuel Clemente Fernández-Prieto. Without any regulation about the consent or appearance of the tan brought and taken ‘yes it is yes’, the first difficulty was to define the crime.











‘Diorama’ by Antonio Azpeitúa published on July 23, 1924



ABC











In the opinion of the journalist, it was not an attack on morality or a public scandal because “the kissingr would well have wanted anyone to warn his act.” Estimated that It was a case ofkleptomaniaof a stolen kiss “under the irresistible influence of a pretty face.” At this point it coincided with other Madrid newspapers, such as the correspondence of Spain or the time, which justified it as the love rush of a determined Donjuán. The important kisses, however, “are otherwise,” Azpeitúa warned. And with the tone of a lawyer in a labor trial, he wrote to line that “a kiss is only valued by reciprocity and when it is governed by mutualist and corporatism principles.”

Fan illustration in a tram



ABC





The editor could forgive a vulgar thief, but not “who plants his mouth in the tip as a possessory stamp on a beautiful face corner.” For that criminal who kisses in public without prior permission from who is kissed – and in private, we would add – requested a “muzzle,” a “severe punishment.” «The opposite would sit a very dangerous jurisprudence»He warned with a certain retrace.

P.S: Do not rush to the feminist altars to the author of this ‘diorama’ of 1924 because in order to avoid such cases of cleptomania he joked to propose to women fifteen to forty years to carry a mask of fencing. «It would be the way to protect themselves in those assaults, of those who do not want to be injured. And so, when they were removed we would know what to stick to ».