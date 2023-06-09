Prince of Venice Emmanuel Philibert of Savoy said he was ready to pass the throne to his 19-year-old daughter

In a recent interview The Daily Telegraph Emmanuel Philibert of Savoy, Prince of Venice and heir to the Savoy royal house, has told the world that when the time comes he is ready to step down as head of the dynasty to his daughter, Princess Vittoria of Savoy, now 19. Had Italy not renounced the monarchy in 1946, it would have meant that Vittoria would have been crowned queen instead of her father.

Need to make way for the young

Vittoria of Savoy is the eldest daughter of Emmanuel Philibert and French actress Clotilde Corot. Vittoria works as a model and has been on the covers of fashion magazines for several years, for example, she recently appeared on the front page of the French Vanity Fair, and in 2021, when she was only 17 years old, she collaborated with Dior. The girl has over 80,000 social media followers and the number of fans has doubled in the last two years.

Emmanuel Philibert of Savoy and his wife Clotilde Corot Photo: Hubert Boesl / Globallookpress.com

Emmanuel Philibert of Savoy describes a daughter who belongs to the so-called generation buzzers and whom the international press refers to as a “rock ‘n’ roll princess” as an influencer. Moreover, the 50-year-old heir to the dynasty of Italian kings believes that Vittoria “will succeed much better” than himself.

It is important that the younger generation have a chance to put new, modern ideas into action, to bring them to life. Emmanuel Philibert of Savoy

Vittoria of Savoy is a graduate of the private school École Diagonale, located in the center of Paris. Now she is a student at one of the universities in London, where she studies art history and political science. Although Vittoria may become the unofficial queen of Italy in the future, the heiress who grew up between Geneva and Paris speaks better French than Italian.

About Charles III and Prince Harry

Explaining his decision to pass the throne to his daughter in the near future, Emmanuel Philibert said that in this way he wants to save Vittoria from endless waiting. He looked to the example of Charles III, who spent decades in line for the rightful throne. Probably, the heir to the Savoy dynasty hinted that Charles III could cede the throne to his son, Prince William.

Charles is a wonderful king, but he has waited too long. It would probably be better if he became a monarch twenty years earlier Emmanuel Philibert of Savoy

This is not the first time the Prince of Venice has made controversial comments about the British royal family. When it became known that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would resign royal powers, Emmanuel Philibert publicly expressed his disapproval of this act, saying that an active role in the royal family was too important to refuse it. He placed the responsibility for this decision of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on Meghan Markle and her American background.

Emmanuel Philibert of Savoy with his youngest daughter Louise Photo: Backgrid UK / Legion-Media

“Maybe in the US it’s hard to understand, but if you are born into the royal family, you grow up with titles, with certain values, with responsibilities. And it all becomes part of you. Lose titles, lose the essence of who he is [принц Гарри] was born to be, incredibly hard. It’s wrong to refuse such a thing.” said he is in an interview with ABC News.

Women at the forefront of the monarchy and the rejection of the Salic law

In 2021, the headlines of the world press were full of the name of Vittoria of Savoy. Everyone then learned about the beautiful and rich 17-year-old heiress from the dynasty of Italian kings. The reason was that the current head of the House of Savoy, 84-year-old Victor Emmanuel of Savoy, signed a waiver of the Salic law, an ancient tradition that only a man can be the head of the house and heir to the throne. The Savoy royal house followed this law throughout its existence – from 1003.

Prince Victor Emmanuel with his wife in 2003 Photo: Pool Benainous / Vandeville / Gamma-Rapho / Getty Images

Considering that Victor Emmanuel has only one son – Emmanuel Philibert, and he, in turn, has no male children, but only two daughters, such a decision seems understandable and rather pragmatic than progressive. However, in numerous interviews, Emmanuel Philibert insisted that the decision was made in order to support female emancipation and join other monarchical dynasties where women could inherit the royal title. He called the decision to drop the law an important act in 2021 when “women are so active in standing up for their rights.”

In a few years, Europe will have more queens than kings. People are beginning to realize, albeit belatedly, that women’s sensitivity and intelligence make them excellent leaders. Emmanuel Philibert of Savoy

“This is the best gift that my grandfather could give me,” commented 17-year-old Vittoria di Savoia and promised to “doubling her efforts in her studies to justify his hopes.” “Italy is not very progressive, but they will learn,” the newly minted heiress replied when asked if she was sure that the country was ready for the arrival of the queen, not the king.

Royal rivals and gender equality

Vittoria’s mother Clotilde Corot solemnly declared after the repeal of the Salic Law that “now the equality of the sexes reigns”. However, many consider Victor Emmanuel’s decision to make his granddaughter heir part of the struggle between the royal clans. The girl’s father, Emmanuel Fillibert, partly admitted this, gloatingly remarking in a conversation with journalists that the absence of sons would not help another Savoy branch – Aosta – to push them aside.

They thought that since I did not have a male heir, the right to the throne would pass to them, but times have changed, and we must change with them and be modern. Of course they don’t like it, I understand their frustration. Emmanuel Philibert of Savoy

The fact is that the House of Savoy has several branches that argue among themselves for the right to be considered heirs to the Italian throne. So, Vittoria, her father and grandfather belong to the older branch, the Carignano branch. However, Vittoria’s cousin and her main rival in the succession, Aimone di Savoia Aosta, of the Aosta branch, also claims the throne. Aimone has been living in Moscow for a long time and represents the Pirelli tire concern here. The Aosta branch comes from Amedeo, the third son of King Victor Emmanuel II.

Aosta insist that Vittoria’s grandfather, Victor Emmanuel, “never got his father’s consent to marry the commoner Marina Ricolfi Doria,” whom he met at the yacht club. Their marriage is illegal, which means that his son, and now the granddaughter of Vittoria, cannot be heirs.

Aimone of Savoy-Aosta, Duke of Aosta and Savoy Photo: Jacopo Raule / Getty Images

Hostility between representatives of the House of Savoy even reached the point of a fight. During the wedding of the future Spanish King Felipe in 2004, then-67-year-old Victor Emmanuel hit his cousin Amedeo immediately after he greeted him. “To put it mildly, we are not on very good terms,” Amedeo said of that episode.

Emmanuel Philibert, in a conversation with journalists, with a grin on his face, rejected rumors about his father’s assault.

No, no, he didn’t hit him, he just hugged him in a kindred way, but perhaps the hug was too strong and sharp Emmanuel Philibert of Savoy

Now the Aostas are contesting Vittoria’s claim to the throne through an ancient organization known as the Consulta dei Senatori del Regno, which, according to Emmanuel, was dissolved with the abolition of the monarchy in Italy.

“After my grandfather left Italy, the Council disappeared, they created a fake organization with the same name to give legitimacy to their fight against us,” Emmanuel said.

stained past

Italians do not like to remember the kings of the Savoy dynasty. Vittoria’s great-great-grandfather Victor Emmanuel, nicknamed Sciaboletta, collaborated with the regime of Benito Mussolini, through his fault about a thousand Jews went to concentration camps, of which only 16 people survived. He died in exile in Egypt in 1947. Four years earlier, he left the army and fled Italy, fearing persecution by the German Nazis after the announcement of a truce with the countries of the anti-Hitler coalition.

In May 1946, Sciaboletta abdicated in favor of his son Umberto. A month later, the Italians voted in favor of a republic, and the men of the Savoy dynasty were banned from setting foot on Italian soil. This ban was lifted only in 2002 at the initiative of the government of Silvio Berlusconi.

At the same time, the grandfather of young Vittoria also did not differ in exemplary behavior. 86-year-old Victor Emmanuel, Prince of Naples and current head of the House of Savoy, has been at the center of scandals more than once, and criminal cases have even been brought against him. In 1978, he negligently shot and killed 19-year-old German tourist Dirk Hamer during a quarrel, and in 2006 he was arrested on charges of involvement in pimping, corruption and close contacts with the Sicilian mafia. His reputation was almost completely destroyed when, in 2007, he declared that Mussolini’s racial laws were “generally not so terrible.”

Emmanuel Philibert of Savoy with two daughters: Vittoria and Louise Photo: Italy Photo Press / Legion-Media

One would think that the Aosta branch was not touched by suspicions of fascism sympathies. However, Aimone’s grandfather, now at Pirelli, the 4th Duke of Aosta was the first and last king of the Independent State of Croatia from 1941 to 1943, where he was crowned as Tomislav II. This state was created with the support of Italy and Nazi Germany. The role of Tomislav II in the new state was nominal, and all real power was in the hands of the Croatian fascist Ustashe movement and their leader Ante Pavelic. The king never once visited his kingdom, and meanwhile the Ustashe were guilty of the loss of hundreds of thousands of human lives: Serbs, Jews and Gypsies were exterminated on the territory of present-day Croatia, Serbia and Herzegovina. After the formation of the Italian Republic, Amedeo fled to Argentina.

It’s about money

The struggle of different branches of the House of Savoy may seem stupid and strange to the layman: in the end, the monarchy in Italy was abandoned long ago and with a big scandal.

Emmanuel Phillibert often says that “in times of crisis, people see in kings and queens a strong, almost mystical beginning.” He insists that the royal family becomes a reflection of the whole people and he needs it as a symbol of community, like a flag.

Victor Emmanuel of Savoy with his wife Marina and his son Emmanuel Philibert of Savoy with his wife Clotilde Corot at the Pantheon Photo: Anan Sesa / Legion-Media

The Prince of Venice constantly refers to the example of Spain, where the monarchy was restored after the fall of the Franco regime, and King Juan Carlos helped put the country on a democratic footing. Now the royal dynasty is headed by his grandson, Philip VI, and his daughter, 17-year-old Princess Leonora, should also inherit the throne.

However, most likely, in the center of interests of the Carignano branch, not only the throne, but also money. More precisely, the throne, the official title of the royal family, and with it – money. So, for example, says the historian Paolo Castagno.

Money is involved here. Only the heirs to the throne control the orders, handing out noble titles in exchange for payments. By appointing Vittoria as his heir, her grandfather Victor Emmanuel provided his family with not only prestige, but also cash flows. So far, according to him, it is the Carignano branch that is invited to royal weddings, not Aosta Paolo Castagnohistorian

There were rumors that Emmanuel Philibert even planned the creation of a conservative monarchist party. It was said that the abolition of the Salic law was a finely calculated move to get around the restrictions of the Italian constitution, which states that a king (that is, a male monarch) cannot stand at the head of the country. Whether this is true or speculation is still unknown.

In recent years, he and his daughter have been creating a series in the style of the sensational “Crown” about his grandmother, Maria Jose, the last queen of Italy. “A completely anti-fascist picture,” he told reporters. “Completely anti-fascist,” echoed his daughter in a French accent.

At the same time, a public opinion poll conducted in Italy several years ago showed that the interest of local residents in restoring the monarchy is close to zero. “Never say never,” replies the father of the zoomer princess.