A slight smile appears beneath a bruised left eye, a slashed nose, bruises on a cheekbone and a cut on her cheek: “With my freedom I have everything.” The speaker is the 19-year-old girl who has just been released from the brutal confinement to which her husband has subjected her in an attic in Salamanca. The bandages on both wrists and ankles show that until a few days ago, bridles prevented her from moving from the bed where he tied her. She was held in a state of beatings, humiliation and darkness until the police took her out of there. The attacker and his mother, alleged accomplice and concealer, have been sent to prison. “I just want it not to happen to anyone else,” she whispers, recovering now that she has returned home, where the hardest thing has been the nights when memories of confinement come back: that heat, the tranquilizers he gave her to keep her sleepy and the dirt that surrounded her because they did not let her move, not even to go to the bathroom.

This story of male violence began as they all do, with a more or less rapid escalation in the control that the aggressors exert over women. They met, got married, and then, isolation. He kept her away from her friends and family. And it was not the first time he had held her back. He had locked her up some time ago. She, of Gypsy ethnicity like him, managed to escape and report him to the police. Later, she forgave him and they resumed their relationship. He already had an active restraining order. The abuse continued, worsened, and this time she did not manage to escape until the police entered the attic.

A few minutes in front of her reveal the trail of blows on her body. A yellowed and swollen arm from the impacts, a bloody eye, scars on the joints from which she was held in the cot, bruises on her legs and face. She and her parents ask for anonymity to try to regain the peace of mind lost in more than two years of relationship with the detainee, 29. “From the beginning it was just him, just him, without family or friends,” laments the young woman, removed from her environment by a “jealous and very possessive” person.

Marks from the bridles with which the woman was tied. Emilio Fraile

The victim’s story, which she speaks from the doorway of a house in a poor neighbourhood of Salamanca, is interrupted at times by her nerves. She finds it difficult to piece together everything she has experienced. The father intervenes in the conversation and recalls how the accused had already detained her on another occasion in a house they had rented months before in another neighbourhood of the city, where he even placed “cupboards and tables” in the windows of a fourth floor to control her.

Her daughter managed to leave thanks to a cousin, a neighbour in the area and owner of the rented flat where she heard her asking for help. She was barely more than a teenager and already knew about gender-based violence. She dared to report it to the police, something that is estimated to be done by only one in ten victims in Spain, and which is even less frequent among the Roma population. “One of the main obstacles for these women when faced with gender-based violence is the lack of knowledge of the legal and social services they can turn to” and “to this is added the discrimination they frequently suffer in these services”, says last year’s study on gender-based violence in the gypsy population of the Government Delegation against Gender Violence.

After a judge placed a restraining order on her, she trusted his kind words and promises of change. She returned to him. Something that often happens in this type of violence: the trust that it won’t happen again, that they will change. They don’t. And that girl from a family of street vendors, who dreams of having her own clothing store, began to fade away, her parents say.

“In the last year we went to see her at her house and they were never there, they didn’t open the door for us, they didn’t come out,” her father says. The mother murmurs: “She was a sweetheart and she has destroyed us, we wanted to save her, luckily we have her with us.” Little did they know of the suffering of their daughter, who spent the last month locked in that attic. The Government sub-delegation reported that the National Police had difficulty accessing the house, a first floor under a roof, and when inspecting the rooms they found “a small door that gives access to an attic.” Behind it, the victim’s hiding place.

The agents climbed up “a narrow staircase” and under that low roof, with a dirty little window visible from the street between the tiles, there she was: dirty, in pain, dehydrated, dazed, half-naked and smelling of urine because the ties prevented her from going to the bathroom. They barely gave her anything to eat, nor did they clean her. The heat wave of these weeks was suffocating her. “He gave me Trankimazin pills in my chocolate milk morning, afternoon and night,” she says, and says that he subjected her to physical aggression – “he bit my nose,” she says – verbal and sexual abuse while she was in a state of drowsiness due to the drugs.

The rescue operation, carried out by the police and firefighters, was dramatic. They had to “call insistently” for the man’s mother to open the door. “When they entered the house with [pistola] taser [que da descargas paralizantes] and inverted shield, they found the man in one of the rooms of the house next to the woman tied up and with symptoms of having been beaten,” explain police sources. On the floor there are remains of the peephole and some scratches on the door. On the landing between the ground and first floors, a pillow.

Below, an aunt of the victim, sheltered behind a curtain and also requesting anonymity. “When I saw her come down with the police, I was scared to see her, it wasn’t her,” she repeats, referring to how much she saw her niece changed. “I saw her very little, very shy, she didn’t look like herself,” she says, and expresses her gratitude to the neighbour across the street, who was the one who heard the cries for help and called the police.

Building in the Carmen neighborhood where the young woman was detained and tied up. Emilio Fraile

Her aunt looks towards the stairs as if her niece were coming down them again, confused, with the police: “They had cut the girl’s hair, her hair was so long…” The girl listens to her father admit that with the high temperatures and so much weakness he feared that she might not have survived: “She was dehydrated, in the hospital they gave her serum and sugar.” Both the aunt and the mother accuse the husband’s mother, now imprisoned, of being “an accomplice and cover-up.” “Bad guy! Scoundrel!” exclaims the woman when her daughter confesses that this person bought the packets of 30 plastic cable ties with which they tied her up.

The wounds are treated with gauze, iodine and antibiotics at the local health centre, physical but also emotional care that is welcome after such darkness. A psychologist from the gender violence department of the Salamanca City Council will soon see her. Spokespersons from the Government sub-delegation in Salamanca explain that, after the first complaint, “the public services for victims of gender violence” were made available to her, in addition to the restraining order ordered by the courts. Now, once again, she has access to that help. “It seems like something out of a movie, it’s incredible,” says the father, still in shock. “He knows what he does with all five senses, even if it’s crazy stuff, it’s all premeditated,” he says, and affirms that “he had a history with another woman and did the same thing to her, although she was able to escape.”

Several neighbours and relatives greet and take an interest in the young woman when they see her on the street. That is why the victim’s family appreciates that the relatives of the detainee have contacted them and condemned what happened. “Gender violence is everywhere,” explains her mother, insisting on the importance of those around her reporting when they suspect abuse of women or cases like this, with young women progressively removed from their world. The walk to the doctor’s office continues while another relative, through the window, suggests to them that they should not deal with the press. “We want this to be known, so that it doesn’t happen to any girl again,” replies the mother, proudly. Her daughter, with pink and white earrings, sunglasses and her gaze sometimes lost in the memory of what happened, agrees: “I just want it not to happen to anyone else.”

The 016 telephone line serves victims of gender-based violence, their families and those around them 24 hours a day, every day of the year, in 53 different languages. The number is not recorded on the telephone bill, but the call must be deleted from the device. You can also contact them via email. [email protected] and by WhatsApp at 600 000 016. Minors can contact the ANAR Foundation’s telephone number 900 20 20 10. If it is an emergency situation, you can call 112 or the National Police (091) and Civil Guard (062) telephone numbers. And if you are unable to call, you can use the ALERTCOPS application, which sends an alert signal to the Police with geolocation.