He Lightning is the exception but hopes to join the race. The Vallecas stadium belongs to the Community of Madrid and the Ciudad Deportiva is owned by the City Council, but one of the wishes of President Raúl Martín Presa is to open a new stadium, a project that he wants to make public coinciding with the centenary of the club, in 2024.

The Spanish Federation has already delivered a list with the 15 candidate stadiums, of which 11 will be selected.

The joint candidacy of Spain, Portugal and Morocco will compete with that of South America, made up of Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay and Chile. The Spanish Federation has already delivered a list with the 15 candidate stadiums, of which 11 will be selected. From September to April 2024, the final candidacy dossier must be submitted to FIFA. The choice of the host country or countries for the 2030 World Cup will be decided at the 74th FIFA Congress, which is being held in the last four months of 2024.

See also US judge orders Alejandro Toledo detained for extradition to Peru Your browser does not support HTML5 video.

most of the 44 clubs adhered to LALIGA Impulso is immersed in the transformation of infrastructures with the aim of improving the fan experience, or the commitment to technology applied to the sports industry. These projects will star in the future milestones of the clubs.

The strategic plan pushed most of the clubs to carry out a modernization and facelift, but the clubs have found significant obstacles.

After receiving the last payment corresponding to the month of June of 482 million, LALIGA has already received a total of 1,447 million from the fund. There remains one last tranche of investment by CVC, agreed before the end of the 23-24 season, which will complete the 1,929 million signed in the agreement. An investment that has a finalist character and They can only be used in a series of predetermined games. At least 70% must be allocated to investments for the growth of the club, infrastructure improvements.

That strategic plan pushed most of the clubs to carry out a modernization and facelift, but the clubs have found themselves important obstacles along the way, such as rising material costs bonuses as a result of the war in Ukraine and the rising inflationwhich has delayed the works in most cases.