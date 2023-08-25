Others seven allies of former US President Donald Trump (2017-2021) in his attempt to alter the outcome of the 2020 election in Georgia They turned themselves in this Friday in jail to be filed by the authorities.

With your delivery, The 19 defendants in the plot have already passed through the Fulton County prison, including Trump himself, who did the same on Thursday.

The county sheriff’s office reported in a statement that Trevian Kutti, Robert Cheeley, Jeffrey Clark, Misty Hampton, Michael Roman and Shawn Still appeared at the prison.who are expected to be released on bail.

Subsequently, Stephen Lee did the same, the last of the 19 defendants, who had until this Friday to turn themselves in in jail, located in the city of Atlanta.

Photo of Donald Trump after being arrested.

According to the complaint, all of them were part of a mafia plot led by Trump to reverse the electoral result of the 2020 presidential elections in Georgia, key state where the Republican lost by a narrow margin against the current president, Democrat Joe Biden.

Trevian Kutti, a former publicist for rapper Kanye West, would have tried to influence a state poll worker, and Jeffrey Clark would have used his connections as a deputy general prosecutor with the aim of turning the result around after the Republican’s defeat.

Campaign attorneys Michael Roman and Robert Cheeley allegedly raised false suspicions of voter fraud; Shawn Still posed as a poll steward to certify a fake Trump victory, and Misty Hampton, Coffee County Supervisor of Elections, spread the word that voting machines could be tampered with.

Stephen Lee, the last defendant to turn himself in, was indicted for allegedly trying to influence a poll worker multiple times.

Photo of the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta

Trump, considered the kingpin of all this alleged electoral mafia, turned himself in on Thursday at the Fulton prison, where he was under arrest for 20 minutes and was released after agreeing to pay $ 200,000 bail pending trial, which could lead to him years in jail.

In the prison, they took a photo of him for his mugshot that went down in history for being the first of a former US president.

Previously, the lawyer and former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani and Trump’s last chief of staff in the White House, Mark Meadows, both also accused, had done the same.

Trump considers all the accusations against him a “witch hunt” and to this day he continues to encourage the hoax that he won in 2020 against Biden. The one in Georgia is Trump’s fourth criminal indictment after the case of bribery of porn actress Stormy Daniels, the case of the classified documents that he took from the White House when he left power and the assault on the Capitol.

But it has become especially relevant because as it is a state judicial process instead of a federal one, he could not be pardoned if he regains the presidency in 2025.

EFE