The 18th batch of wounded Palestinian children, cancer patients and their companions from the Gaza Strip arrived in the capital, Abu Dhabi, at dawn today. They will undergo treatment in the country’s hospitals, in implementation of the orders of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, to provide treatment and healthcare to 1,000 wounded Palestinian children and 1,000 cancer patients from the Gaza Strip in the country’s hospitals.

His Excellency Sultan Mohammed Al Shamsi, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for International Development and Organizations Affairs, stressed the UAE’s keenness to provide treatment and healthcare to the Palestinian brothers in Gaza to alleviate the humanitarian suffering they are going through, pointing out that the directives of the wise leadership came to provide all forms of support in the field of healthcare to the Palestinian brothers in Gaza, especially with the comprehensive collapse of health services in the Strip.

His Excellency appreciated the efforts of the authorities, officials and work teams in the sisterly Arab Republic of Egypt in facilitating the transfer of the injured and providing all forms of support to the Emirati work teams present in the Egyptian city of Arish.

Upon the arrival of the Etihad Airways plane coming from El Arish to Zayed International Airport, the medical teams present on the airport grounds carried out the process of transporting the wounded and injured whose conditions required immediate transfer to hospitals to receive health care.

This initiative comes within the ongoing efforts undertaken by the UAE at various levels to provide relief to the brotherly Palestinian people and enhance the response to the humanitarian conditions witnessed by the Gaza Strip.