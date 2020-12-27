With a 550 hp Porsche Taycan, an 18-year-old raced through downtown Seligenstadt (Offenbach district) at a speed of over 100 km / h. The police stopped the electric car and discovered, among other things, corona violations.

Seligenstadt – The electric Porsche Taycan sometimes sped through the city center at over 100 km / h*. “The accelerated Vehicle driver the Sports carwho is about more than 550 hp has and one value of over 100,000 euros, sometimes so strong that the civilian Patrol car could not follow “, it says in the Police report.

The Officials stopped the risky one journey. “In the vehicle there were four young men between the ages of 18 and 20 who had the automobile one Porsche dealer obviously justifiably used ”, shared the police With. The driver (18) had to surrender his driving license. The Officials headed against all Vehicle occupants a procedure for the violation of the applicable Corona regulations. *FuldaerZeitung.de is part of the Ippen-Digital network.