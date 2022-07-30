the deputy Maria Aurelia Leal Lopezpresident of the Civil Protection Commission of the State Congress, stressed that in order to carry out documented actions for the prevention of potential dangers and effective attention to emergencies, The 18 Municipalities of Sinaloa must have certified Municipal Risk Atlases for the safety of the population.

With the presence of the directors of Civil Protection and the General Director of the State Institute of Civil Protection of Sinaloa, Lic. Hector Modesto Felix Carrillothe “Atlas of Risk and Natural Phenomena” Forum was held in the Salón Constituents de 1917.

In this act, in which the municipal president of Escuinapa, Blanca Estela García Sánchez, and the Secretary of Sustainable Development, Architect Nicté Loi Ceceña Romero, were also present, the legislator stressed the importance of municipal governments having their Updated and certified Risk Atlas.

the deputy Maria Aurelia Leal Lopez He recalled that natural phenomena of a destructive nature have always appeared recurrently, unpredictably and inevitably in Sinaloa, causing in some cases, in addition to human losses, negative impacts on the economy and human health.

He emphasized that the Risk Atlas It is an essential tool to prevent dangerous situations that can be generated by natural or man-made phenomena, for the population or its infrastructure, by specifying that now the risks can be biological, that is, sanitary, ecological, geological, hydrometeorological and chemical. , among others.

In his presentation, he asserted that natural disasters are more recurrent due to climatic dynamics, specifying the phenomenon of drought, in addition to earthquakes and floods.

For this reason, he argued, in the civil protection agenda, disaster prevention has taken on great relevance, mainly due to the diversity of phenomena that can cause catastrophes.

In this forum it was confirmed that Badiraguato, Cosalá, Choix, El Fuerte and Mocorito do not have an Atlas of Municipal Risksand only Mazatlán, Culiacán and Guasave have their updated atlases.

“These instruments are valid for five years and must be renewed,” he asserted.

The legislator maintained that the Civil Protection Commission of the State Congress is in the best position to support and provide guidance to municipal governments because what it is about is protecting the population from disturbing events and saving lives.

He pointed out that all City Councils must have a Risk Atlas as a prevention, mitigation and response instrument that allows facing natural hazards by reducing their adverse effects, thus achieving less vulnerable municipalities and a safer and more prepared population.

Participating in this forum was Érik Adrián Diez de Bonilla Santiago, General Director of the Geographic Information and Environment System SA de CV (Sigema), a graduate in Geography from UNAM and a master’s degree in Geographic Information Systems from the University of Aberdeen, in the United Kingdom. Kingdom, who gave a detailed explanation of the process for the elaboration of an atlas.

“Developing a Risk Atlas consists of specialized studies that are integrated into a risk mapping in a specific geographical area,” he explained.

The speaker stated that during Marcelo Ebrard’s administration in the country’s capital, he participated in the preparation of the first digital risk atlas of Mexico City in 2008which allowed resources to be lowered for risk mitigation works.

Diez de Bonilla Santiago assured that it is essential that the municipalities have an updated cartographic database that allows them to consult the risk sites that exist within their territorial demarcation.

“A Risk Atlas certified by the National Center for Disaster Prevention (CENAPRED), is an instrument that allows access to multiple resources of the federal government,” he said.

He pointed out that the CDMX Risk Atlas, between 2006 and 2012, allowed to lower 9 billion pesos for mitigation works while in Acapulco, certified in 2021, 90 million pesos have been achieved to date. He said that the General Law of Civil Protection, in its article 83, specifies that the Risk Atlases are essential to enable the competent authorities to regulate the construction of settlementsand on the other hand, they are required for the implementation of the Risk Prevention Program in Human Settlements.

For his part, Eng. Luis Alexis García Yuriar, Director of Urban Development and Housing, commented in his speech that it is important to work on resilience programs and updating land and ecological planning programs in municipalities.

This forum was also attended by deputy Rita Fierro Reyes, member of the Civil Protection Commission, and deputy Cinthia Valenzuela Langarica.