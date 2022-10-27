The 17th Union Forum..and the knowledge economy
At the 17th Forum of Al-Ittihad newspaper, I had the honor of co-guest with a working paper on the UAE and the space economy. The Knowledge Economy Forum is one of the products of the current trend, and it was a choice that meets the needs of the state in its distinguished moment. What did the space economy do in the world more than six decades ago, upset the balance of global powers and sparked a cold war between America and the Soviet Union, the effects of which are still glaring.
In this vast space, he created a scientific revolution in “mathematics” that brought the “Sputnik One” satellite into the orbit of the moon. America poured $3 billion into the Special Commission for the Modernization of Mathematics Curriculum in the Education System, and that sum is worth nearly $10 billion today. Four years later, she managed to penetrate space and land on the surface of the moon, and the first human being to move in its airspace.
A few years later, the star of the Union State rose, to meet the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan with the (Apollo 11) team to launch his dream, which was achieved by the arrival of the “Probe of Hope” to Mars, which will feed the human world with information for decades to come. It has become clear to us in this forum, and may be for the first time, about the strength of the state’s economy in its foreign investment arm, which extends in sixty countries around the world, whose assets amounted to nearly six trillion dollars and an annual harvest of no less than one trillion dollars.
In the focus of the National Archives as a source of knowledge power, I mentioned during the discussion that I would like in the coming years to make this edifice better than the British Archives, which is the mayor of the World Archives. My goal here is to archive everything related to the UAE movement, moment by moment, and the availability of technologies is a strong and helpful factor for achievement. I will give an example of what I learned from the British archives regarding the men of the nation. I needed accurate information about the builder of the edifice of peaceful coexistence in the society of the Emirate of Dubai more than a century ago by the late Sheikh Saeed Al Maktoum.
Among what I got was an invitation card sent by the ruler of Bahrain at the time to attend the screening of the first film there. His Highness accepted the invitation and traveled on a seaplane from an airport in the middle of Dubai Creek.
In another paper, I discussed the importance of “semiconductors” in the knowledge economy, and my intervention on that paper came from the standpoint of international relations and how these “conductors” and their like ignited the cold war between America and China, and in the middle was the island of Taiwan. Taiwan can be considered the global center for the production of electronic conductors, and any harm or damage to it will cause a political “diamond” in China first, because it consumes 40% of Taiwan’s production of conductors, and the rest is divided between America first and then the rest of the world.
And if we know that the value of Taiwan’s exports of connectors in 2022 amounted to nearly $100 billion, we realize the great importance of this globally. I return to summarizing the importance of the space economy as a solid part of the knowledge economy and an important source of economic diversification.
The return on space trade for America has reached seven times what it spent, and for other countries, it reaps profits worth three times what it pumped into this sector, which is said that the first “trillion” on earth will come out of the depth of this space.
