The activities of the 17th Critical Care Conference and the 16th International Conference for Critical Care Nurses kicked off yesterday, under the auspices of the Hamdan Bin Rashid Award for Medical Sciences.

During the opening, a member of the award’s board of trustees, Dr. Ahmed Al-Hashemi, said that the interest in developing the human element in the medical sector comes at the top of the award’s priorities, and is translated into a set of activities and events that it organizes, through its five centers (the Awards Center, the Scientific Research Support Center, and the Center Al-Arabi for Genetic Studies, the Center for Publications and Publishing, and the Center for Continuing Medical Education).

He pointed out that the conference is one of the most important fruits of the efforts of the award’s activities, stressing that it will continue to work to achieve the goals set by the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, may his soul rest in peace.



