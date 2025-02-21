A group of 177 Venezuelan migrants He returned on Thursday night to his country on a plane from Honduras, where they had arrived from the American Military Base of Guantanamo (Cuba), in which they were retained.

The plane of the Venezuelan state airline Conviasa landed at the Simón Bolívar International Airport of Maiquetía -which serves Caracas -, in the coastal state of La Guaira (north), where The head of Interior and Justice, Diosdado Cabellowho thanked the Honduran government.

The official also said that these 177 people were in “hell”, in reference to Guantanamo.

According to the images transmitted by the state channel VTV, the repatriated -with red masks- They sang the national anthem inside the planefrom which minutes later they left in groups and walked in a row to the facilities of the air terminal between two columns of officials and security agents.

Previously, the administration of Chavista Nicolás Maduro -investide in January for a third mandate, after her questioned re -election in 2024- reported that he had requested the repatriation of migrants “unfairly” taken to Guantanamofrom where they would fly to Honduras to be “recovered.”

This is the second group that returns to the country after Caracas agreed to receive deported by the US at the end of January, when Richard Grenelll, special representative of the president, Donald Trump, met in the Venezuelan capital with Maduro.

This Thursday, the leader of Chavismo, whom Washington does not recognize as president, said that the repatriation of his nationals took It has been “rescued” from Guantanamo.

In addition, he assured that Venezuelan migrants “are not criminals” but victims of “The missiles of the sanctions asked for the ultra -right”as usually referred to the majority opposition of the Caribbean country.

He indicated that more than 900,000 people who were abroad returned to the oil nation through the governmental repatriation plan return to the homeland, launched in 2018, for a total of about 1.3 million Venezuelan migrants who have returned to his country, so, he said, “Maybe outside there is a million and peak” of nationals, everyone, he said, “” eager to return. “

On February 10, a group of 190 migrants arrived in Caracas on two flights, of which, according to Venezuelan authorities, “None” is part of the transnational criminal organization Train de Araguaas Washington communicated previously, according to the administration of Maduro.

Since the 4th of this month, the US began to transfer Venezuelan migrants – vary from them in detention centers for months – to the military base in Cuban territory.