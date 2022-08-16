Many films have portrayed what would become a futuristic world, with floating vehicles and thousands of things that, until now, have not been seen in reality. Nevertheless, planning has already begun for a city that would meet these standards.

This is the project called ‘The Line of Mirrors’ that is planned to be created in the desert of Saudi Arabia. Recently, the newspaper ‘The Wall Street Journal’ had access to some documents that detail more precisely what the construction consists of.

The line of mirrors



The project was presented by the Saudi prince, billionaire, businessman and politician Mohamed bin Salmán, better known as MBS.

It involves the construction of two buildings that are covered by mirrors, are 500 meters high and 170 kilometers long.

In the project documents it is stated that the idea is to achieve Up to nine million people can live here sustainably. In that sense, there will even be a space designed exclusively for agriculture.

In this way, people could grow their own food that would later be transferred to “community kitchens” in which they will have to pay a subscription to be able to receive the food that is prepared with these vegetables.

The line of mirrors worries some environmentalists.

This would be a big difference between this futuristic project and the reality of Saudi Arabia, as the country currently imports more than 50 percent of its food.

However, the constructions do not end there, since ‘The Line of Mirrors’ also projects the creation of a high-speed rail line that can quickly connect the people of this new community with the rest of the country.



In addition to this, a sports stadium that is located more than 300 meters high is also planned to be part of this new community.

However, this is not something that is going to be built soon or quickly, because among the projections of the project is that it may take up to 50 years to finish its construction and in that take a billion dollars.

In addition, there are some things that the construction company has to solve even before starting to build, since many comments have been made about how dangerous this construction of mirrors can be for birds and, in general, how this construction can affect the life of many animals of that habitat.

More studies are also needed on the land on which it is intended to build because, as the documents report, the size of the construction may “change the flows of groundwater and restrict the movement of animals.”

Presenting a 170 km vertical city that can be traveled end to end in 20 minutes. Giving residents a convenient lifestyle within 5-minute walk neighborhoods, and communities organized in three dimensions, THE LINE is the future of urban living.#TheLINE #NEOM pic.twitter.com/fXntnKt42W — NEOM (@NEOM) July 25, 2022

neom

The ‘Line of Mirrors’ is part of a series of projects called ‘Neom’, that intends to build a futuristic city with the aim of generating income away from the profits that oil gives the country.

It is an apparently ecological proposal, which seeks to plant thousands of trees in the desert, have beaches that glow in the dark, a city completely made from the needs of human beings, without cars or carbon.

The main idea is that it be a self-sufficient place, so the project also intends to install schools and medical services so that those who live there do not have to go far to acquire what they need.

مدينة صممها تقوده نيوم من ألمع العقول المعمارية حول ، لتجسيد فكرة غير مسبوقة مستقبل الحياة الحضرية ، ستكون فيها والاستدامة على نحو لم يشهد العالم مثيلاً مثيلاً.#ذا_لاين #نيوم pic.twitter.com/kTLZ3n0h7Y — NEOM (@NEOM) July 25, 2022

In addition, also it was explained that ‘Oxagon’ will be located on one of these beaches, a 7-kilometer city that will be on the water.

Initially, when the completion of this project in 2021 was announced, many environmentalists responded with alarm to the promises that bin Salmán was making about the sustainability that this city would have, since they did not see that they were viable.

Additionally, another of the questions that have been raised about the Neom project is how it could benefit the population that already occupies this space, the Huwaitat Bedouin tribe nomadic community.

Although one of the promises of the project is to generate new jobs, the community told the BBC that this has not been reflected in reality.

Who is the project for?



Neom was created as part of an attempt to diversify the economy of this country, but the project has also been criticized because, according to what some experts comment and the ‘BBC’ media reports, this will be a community for “very rich” people.

In fact, some satellite images show that, among some of the luxuries that the city will have, there is a heliport and a golf course already advanced in terms of its construction, which makes people think that it will not be a city available to everyone.

