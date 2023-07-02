He would have gone to his house for two joints and 30 euros, this is the confession of the 17-year-old who killed Michelle Causo

New details have emerged about the confession of the 17-year-old who took the life of Michelle Causo. The boy admitted the crime and spoke to investigators about a debt of 30 euros. A version which, however, has not yet found confirmation and which nobody believes, especially the victim’s family.

She gave me some hash, a couple of joints, and that’s why she came home. She wanted 20-30 euros. The discussion became more and more heated and I then took the knife.

Michelle Causo’s family does not believe the 17-year-old’s words

Michelle Causo’s family doesn’t believe the 17-year-old’s words. Her mum and dad are convinced that their little girl would never worry about 30 euros. They found around 140 euros in her wallet. She had always been selfless and understanding. They are convinced that Michelle has rejected his friend, had been engaged to another boy for two years and they were deeply connected. A refusal that the 17-year-old could not having accepted.

After four hours of interrogation, the investigating judge of the Juvenile Court has validated the arrest. The 17-year-old was transferred in juvenile detention center of Casal del Marmo, pending the hearing. He is accused of aggravated crime and concealment of the body.

An autopsy on Michelle Causo revealed that she died as a result of approx six blows to the neck, abdomen and back. He would also have tried to defend himself, but he could do nothing against the one who probably believed him to be his friend. The 17-year-old then closed it in a black bag, transported it with a shopping cart and abandoned near the bins. When the authorities tracked him down, he still had blood on his clothes. Toxicological tests are awaited, which will be announced in a few days.

The last farewell to Michelle will be celebrated Wednesday 4th July in the church of Primavalle. A girl who died at the age of just 17, who these days everyone remembers as good, altruistic, always available and with a smile that will never be forgotten.