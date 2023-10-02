The boy found lifeless in the mountains in Valbondione was only 17 years old. He had left home in the morning to go hiking. The firefighters found his body

Diego Sangalli didn’t make it. The young man 17 year old boy loses his life during an excursion in Valbondione, in the province of Bergamo. The firefighters found his body now lifeless. He had gone out in the morning to enjoy a day in the mountains and never returned. Having no further news from him, the family raised the alarm. Then the sad and tragic news.

Diego Sangalli he had gone out on the morning of Sunday the first of October for an excursion on Pizzo Porola, above Valbondione, in the province of Bergamo, in Lombardy. Not seeing him return and having no news of him, the family immediately became alarmed.

Immediately the searches of the 17 year old young man. The firefighters of the Clusone detachment and the SAF of the Bergamo power station with the Alpine Rescue and the Carabinieri immediately set out on his trail, in the hope of finding him safe and sound.

Also present on the mountain were fire brigade helicopters, so as to check the area from above. And it was precisely one of these emergency vehicles that identified the body of the 17-year-old late in the evening.

Around 7 pm the 118 rescuers lowered themselves to the place where the firefighters had identified the boy’s body. The hope was to find him safe and sound. Unfortunately, however, there was nothing left for him to do.

17-year-old boy loses his life during a mountain excursion: rescuers could do nothing to save his life

After recovering the young man’s body and giving the sad announcement to the family, the police carried out all the necessary investigations.

We will have to understand what happened to the young boy, understand the dynamics of what happened and establish the causes of the death of the 17-year-old who went out in the morning to enjoy a day in the mountains, but who never returned home.