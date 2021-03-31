The Minister of Labor, Yolanda Díaz, in the center between the head of Development, José Luis Ábalos, and the Minister of Agriculture, Luis Planas. Borja Puig de la Bellacasa / Spa / EFE

Brussels observes the reforms that Spain is preparing in 30 fields to receive the 140,000 million European funds for the recovery. But there are two points on which he is paying much more attention: the reforms in the labor market and that of pensions. On the first, in the drafts sent to the European Commission, 17 changes were proposed. Also, although in a more generic way, they appear in the presentation that the second vice president, Nadia Calviño, made this month to the members of the Eurogroup.

Some of these changes have already been made or agreed, such as the telecommuting law and that of the delivery men or the regulations to combat the wage gap. The rest are pending. And in that group are the changes that the Ministry of Labor has already put on the table of the social agents to start negotiating and also those demanded by Brussels.

The recruitment reform in Spain to reduce the types of contracts and leave them at three is one of the highlights. The objective is to attack one of the weak points of the Spanish labor market: the excess of temporary employment.

Also the “modernization of collective bargaining” is among the promises made to Brussels. The documentation presented to the European Commission plays with ambiguous language and is not specific if that means prioritizing the sectoral agreement. But the government program between the PSOE and Unidas Podemos leaves no room for doubt, and in that line is the proposal of the Ministry of Labor to the unions. Likewise, the changes in outsourcing proposed yesterday to the social agents are also announced to Brussels.

Another of the central elements that arise in the labor reforms is the new regulation of the ERTE to turn them into the usual adjustment mechanism in crises, as has happened with the pandemic. This would be accompanied by a reinforcement in training and the creation of a tripartite fund to finance the benefits and contributions of these processes.

Along with these four major elements, in all the documents presented to the Community Executive is the promise to restructure active employment policies, an old demand from Brussels that no government in recent years has carried out. This measure would go hand in hand with the Employment Strategy between 2021 and 2024 and the reform of the employment law. Work is negotiating this whole package now with the autonomous communities and social agents and trusts that it will be ready soon.

In addition, in the files there are other commitments such as the development of the Youth Guarantee + from 2021 to 2027 or the digitization of the SEPE. Finally, there is also the promise to review the policy of subsidies and bonuses in the contracts.