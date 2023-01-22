The 17 Liga MX footballers who were involved in scandals

Soccer players are public figures, which is why they should leave good impressions on their fans, however, being merely human they have also gotten into controversy, putting them in the eye of the hurricane.
Here we leave you 17 Liga MX players who were involved in scandals:
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
The most recent case. Pumas decided to terminate the contract of the winger, who was accused of alleged rape in Barcelona.
At this moment, the World Cup player is being held at the Brians 1 Penitentiary Center in Barcelona. The reason for his immediate arrest is that he gave up to three different versions of what happened at the Sutton nightclub on December 30. The penalty that the South American would pass could be up to ten years in prison.
Another case from the recent semester. The defender organized a party for his son matias with a theme that impressed his followers and journalists. On January 7, at the tasting it was easy for him to post on his Instagram account images of children carrying toy weapons with caps and ski masks with captions such as ‘La Chapiza’ Y ‘JGL’the initials of Joaquin Guzman Loera ‘El Chapo’.
This was so repudiated that he was asked to be exiled from the MX League and Cruz Azul, without it happening, since the board of La Máquina only asked him to give a public apology and punished him for some games.
The Marshal was called to be the player who will guide Paraguayan to a historic participation in the 2010 World Cup, however, the fair was lost because at the beginning of the year it suffered an unfortunate event.
In the early morning of January 25, 2010, the América player entered the bathroom of the Bar BarA shot rang out minutes later, finding the striker lying on the floor because he was seriously wounded in the head, for which he had to undergo an emergency intervention without being able to remove the bullet that was lodged in his brain.
Thanks to this, he had to give up football, while his attacker, Jose Balderas Garza, the ‘JJ’, was sent to prison for 36 years. Because of his, he was affected in bets related to the Coapa club, since a victory for the latter harmed him.
The Ecuadorian, who has just been signed by the League of Quito of his country, he also made news of a scandal for having beaten his wife.
In 2020, the then player of the America He was accused of domestic violence, attempted femicide and attempted abortion by his partner Lucely Chala. This led him to two hearings in the Reclusorio Oriente, where he stayed for a while. Later, his wife retracted what she had said, denying the attacks, for which he was released, although he was separated from the Águilas and sent to prison. Atlas.
The youth squad of cougars He was accused of sexual abuse in 2020 by a high school teacher, because in 2017 he discovered the player, then 17 years old, taking pictures of him under his skirt, images that were later shared among members of the quarry. Due to his minor status and the promise of the team, he was protected so as not to ruin his career, so the sanction did not proceed and the evidence was erased.
In May 2017, the Argentine nationalized Paraguayan from Chiapas jaguars he was charged with rape.
The relatives of the victim, a minor under eleven years of age, presented compelling evidence against the soccer player. Supposedly, the attacker carried out the abuse against his goddaughter five times over six years.
The model’s then partner Larissa Riquelme He went to the Marcos Paz prison in the province of Buenos Aires, receiving a sentence of 16 years in prison.
The Mexican of Cameroonian descent was a promise of Mexican soccer, so much so that he made the leap to Europe with the Porto Balso played for a time with the subsidiary of SevilleHowever, his career took a nosedive because in 2019 he was part of a car accident in Jalisco while driving excessively, colliding with a newlywed couple, who died.
After the accident, the striker was transferred to the Puente Grande prison and found guilty of manslaughter. His sentence was more than three years in prison, but he posted bail and was released, causing the anger of the victims’ relatives and some soccer fans.
He is currently active in the expansion league with the Tepatitlan.
Perhaps the best known case. the archer of striped Y jaguars He was sanctioned when he tested positive for doping in 2010, however, the biggest issue came in 2012 when it came to light that he was an informant for a gang of kidnappers belonging to the Gulf Cartel, even participating in a couple of kidnappings, being sentenced to 75 years in prison in the Cadereyta prison in Nuevo León.
El Cabrito has already retired from football for a few years, however, he was also involved in a scandal a while ago.
In 2017, he was accused of rape by a niece, so he was arrested in May 2019 and admitted to the Topo Chico prison in Monterrey. After five days in the prison, the historic Rayados was released, but he was required again in 2020 for a hearing, to which he did not appear because he has been a fugitive since then.
The Chivas idol experienced a car accident in the year 2000, since he collided with a family, causing the death of the two parents and their two children, aged nine and five, due to speeding on the road. road to Chapala towards the Guadalajara Airport.
The then player of tigers He was charged with manslaughter, but after several months he was released on bail, his career taking a nosedive.
In 2016, the Hobbit was arrested for failing to pay child support, something for which he could have gone to prison for three to five years, however, he ended up being released from jail two weeks later.
The same happened with the Olympic champion in London 2012, because when he was about to go to Finland in 2018, he first served a sentence for not paying alimony and after a few months in the Topo Chico prison he was released in 2019 to go to Europe.
In December 1997, the technical secretary of the America, was arrested for driving while intoxicated and running over three cleaning workers in Mexico City, with two losing their lives. In the end, he paid a bond of close to 300,000 pesos to be released.
The champion and figure of the atlantean He was also arrested in 2013 for not complying with his family’s alimony.
The Venezuelan was transferred to the Cancun Prison, from which he was released 24 hours later after paying bail and guaranteeing his debt.
Another case that gave a lot to talk about. In 2015, the two Necaxa players beat a 22-year-old to the extreme after leaving a club in Aguascalientes, who died three months later due to serious injuries. Due to this, the Mexican and the Uruguayan received an order of formal imprisonment for the crime of intentional injuries qualified with advantage.
gorocito He was released in 2019 after four years of being imprisoned in Mexico, while Molina left after two years and eleven months.
In 1996, El Coreano was imprisoned for almost two years after running over two cyclists, who lost their lives. The defenseman was driving while intoxicated and he was sentenced to six years in prison.
He was released for good behavior and returned to put on the jacket of The fringe.
For more from Mauricio Gasca, also follow him on Twitter as @Melocrab!
#Liga #footballers #involved #scandals
Leave a Reply