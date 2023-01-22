The 17 Liga MX footballers who were involved in scandals

Here we leave you 17 Liga MX players who were involved in scandals:

At this moment, the World Cup player is being held at the Brians 1 Penitentiary Center in Barcelona. The reason for his immediate arrest is that he gave up to three different versions of what happened at the Sutton nightclub on December 30. The penalty that the South American would pass could be up to ten years in prison.

This was so repudiated that he was asked to be exiled from the MX League and Cruz Azul, without it happening, since the board of La Máquina only asked him to give a public apology and punished him for some games.

In the early morning of January 25, 2010, the América player entered the bathroom of the Bar BarA shot rang out minutes later, finding the striker lying on the floor because he was seriously wounded in the head, for which he had to undergo an emergency intervention without being able to remove the bullet that was lodged in his brain.

Thanks to this, he had to give up football, while his attacker, Jose Balderas Garza, the ‘JJ’, was sent to prison for 36 years. Because of his, he was affected in bets related to the Coapa club, since a victory for the latter harmed him.

In 2020, the then player of the America He was accused of domestic violence, attempted femicide and attempted abortion by his partner Lucely Chala. This led him to two hearings in the Reclusorio Oriente, where he stayed for a while. Later, his wife retracted what she had said, denying the attacks, for which he was released, although he was separated from the Águilas and sent to prison. Atlas.

The relatives of the victim, a minor under eleven years of age, presented compelling evidence against the soccer player. Supposedly, the attacker carried out the abuse against his goddaughter five times over six years.

The model’s then partner Larissa Riquelme He went to the Marcos Paz prison in the province of Buenos Aires, receiving a sentence of 16 years in prison.

After the accident, the striker was transferred to the Puente Grande prison and found guilty of manslaughter. His sentence was more than three years in prison, but he posted bail and was released, causing the anger of the victims’ relatives and some soccer fans.

He is currently active in the expansion league with the Tepatitlan.

In 2017, he was accused of rape by a niece, so he was arrested in May 2019 and admitted to the Topo Chico prison in Monterrey. After five days in the prison, the historic Rayados was released, but he was required again in 2020 for a hearing, to which he did not appear because he has been a fugitive since then.

The then player of tigers He was charged with manslaughter, but after several months he was released on bail, his career taking a nosedive.

The same happened with the Olympic champion in London 2012, because when he was about to go to Finland in 2018, he first served a sentence for not paying alimony and after a few months in the Topo Chico prison he was released in 2019 to go to Europe.

The Venezuelan was transferred to the Cancun Prison, from which he was released 24 hours later after paying bail and guaranteeing his debt.

gorocito He was released in 2019 after four years of being imprisoned in Mexico, while Molina left after two years and eleven months.

He was released for good behavior and returned to put on the jacket of The fringe.