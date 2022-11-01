Today, the 16th edition of the “Dubai International Food Safety Conference”, organized by Dubai Municipality, kicked off and will continue until November 3 at the Dubai World Trade Center under the slogan “Future trends towards food safety and food security”, with the participation of more than 60 specialized speakers. Academics, scientific research bodies, international organizations in the food and food safety sector, and more than three thousand participants who are experts and interested in global food affairs.

The Minister of Climate Change and Environment, Maryam bint Mohammed Al Muhairi, said: “The concerned government agencies have worked over the past decades to achieve the highest levels of food safety, to contribute to maintaining public health and enhancing the country’s position as a leading and international center for food trade and enhancing consumer confidence through an integrated system of efforts to Its head is the development of policies, legislation and regulations that guarantee the supply and circulation of safe and sound food products, and facilitation of free trade in goods and foodstuffs import, export and marketing within the safety standards followed in the country. A better future for future generations.

She added: “The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, in cooperation with its partners, has intensified its efforts to enhance food security and safety, achieve its sustainability and the continuity of supply and supply chains. It has worked on three main tracks: increasing local production, activating partnerships with exporting countries and facilitating movement through border crossings, in addition to strengthening The food safety system and raising community awareness of its mechanisms and requirements.

Daoud Al Hajri, Director General of Dubai Municipality, said: “The conference embodies Dubai’s position and leadership as a global platform in the field of food safety and food security, and reflects its interest in this vital sector and ensuring its security components, as a strategic axis that enjoys continuous follow-up by our wise leadership, due to its importance within the list of sustainable development goals for the Emirate of Dubai. And its quest to achieve the highest levels of excellence in this field, to ensure the best sustainable food systems, which contribute to enhancing the quality of life and well-being of community members, and raising their levels and indicators of safety and health.”

He added: “The choice of the theme of the sixteenth session of the conference, “Future directions towards food safety and food security”, stems from studying the current changes that the food sector is going through regionally and globally, which necessitated the need to discuss the future of efforts to ensure food safety and food security, and how to benefit from Technology in creating sustainable solutions that guarantee the highest levels of food safety, in addition to presenting best practices in implementing food policies, thus contributing to achieving regional and global food security.”

global goals

The current session of the conference aims to identify the future trends in the field of achieving food safety along the food supply chains, the most important innovative solutions for the application of food safety systems based on risk analysis, and the adoption of modern technologies from artificial intelligence, big data and metaverses, in creating sustainable solutions and developing food systems. International.

The event will also discuss future trends in applying the highest standards of food safety, in line with regional and global food security strategies, the latest developments in local, regional and international policies and legislation in this field, and their optimal use to achieve food safety and sustainability.

Specialized seminars and workshops

The conference will include many specialized seminars and workshops; It includes the role of advanced technology in making decisions, learning “metaviruses”, exchanging the best experiences in the field of food industries, food safety culture, and reviewing best practices in implementing food policies. The seminars and workshops will also address the role of innovation, research and learning in food laboratories, safety and sustainability of food contact materials, building resilience in food safety management systems, and future directions for food systems in the world.

In addition, the conference will discuss in its agenda the concept of one health, which includes an integrated and unified approach, aimed at achieving sustainable balance, promoting people’s health, preserving and developing livestock, and surrounding ecosystems. It will also discuss monitoring the risks of chemical pollutants on food, and the maximum limits for pesticide residues. in food, in addition to exchanging best practices that ensure the smooth movement of food transport around the world.

Municipal platform

Dubai Municipality will showcase, within its platform at the conference, a number of programs in the field of food safety, including; Metaverse Food Safety Program, which aims to qualify and enable food handlers in food establishments to follow best safety practices, through continuous learning through Metaverse technology. The municipality’s platform will also display a number of digital systems specialized in the field of food, including the Food Watch platform, the advanced digital platform for food safety and nutrition, which reflects Dubai Municipality’s goals to make Dubai the healthiest, happiest and most sustainable city.

The platform also includes a presentation of the “FSIS- Food Smart Inspection System”, which aims to assess the level of compliance with food safety standards and requirements in food establishments, as it follows the principle of transparency and automation of the inspection process, issuing reports and evaluation and automatically sending them to the management of food establishments. The municipality will also display the experience of the smart mobile food testing laboratory, and its ability to examine ready-made food samples in a record period of up to one day only, with the aim of reducing the spread of food poisoning cases and ensuring the quality of food products in the emirate.

Memorandum of Understanding

Dubai Municipality and the International Society for Food Legislation Science “GFORSS” in Canada signed a memorandum of understanding during the first day of the conference, with the aim of enhancing mutual understanding between the two parties, and achieving fruitful cooperation in the field of exchanging experiences related to food inspection with participants from different countries of the world, in order to benefit from best practices International in this field, which contributes to the establishment of a specialized scientific database for food tests.

The two parties also agreed to establish a research center specialized in food sciences in the Dubai Central Laboratory of the municipality, with the aim of spreading knowledge, training and empowering workers in the field of food laboratories and the science of food legislation, and enhancing the benefit from the experiences of both parties in the field of training and developing the capabilities and competencies of food laboratories.

Green Path Initiative

On the sidelines of the conference, Dubai Municipality is preparing to launch the “Green Channel Initiative”, which will contribute to facilitating the smooth release of food shipments imported to the local market through entry points in the Emirate of Dubai, after reviewing and checking the request to import the shipment electronically, in accordance with the requirements and standards for the product. Imported food, country of origin, and some standards for importing companies.