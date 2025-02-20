There is also the dynamic island of the iPhone 15, integrated into the floating bar of the camera Selfie. Take advantage of the camera cut to access a app Live, as seeing how far an uber is or quickly returning to the application of maps. This is not available on the 16E iPhone, which has a static notch similar to the original iPhone X.

Finally, the 15 also has the second generation ultra -Spanish band chip, which does not have the 16E iPhone; This allows you to accurately track the location of nearby Airtags. With the 16E you can monitor the AIRTAGS, but it does not indicate exactly where they are. In general, those are the main differences between both phones. It is worth noting that the iPhone 16 is launched in less countries than the other existing models: 59 countries to be exact. Apple does not explain why, but it can be related to the new Modem C1, since telephone companies need to certify their use.

My advice is that you opt for an iPhone 15 pro of second hand, which you can find for $ 600, even less if you buy a model affiliated with a telephone company. It is an excellent option if you want to enter the Apple Intelligence fever, in addition to many more functions.

Is the “cheap” iPhone ended?

The lack of an iPhone of less than 500 dollars looks like an immense lagoon in Apple’s strategy in smartphones. However, Maurice Klaehne, an analyst at the Counterpoint Research Technology Consulting firm, does not believe that consumers will affect consumers, at least not in the US.

According to Klaehne, approximately 10% of iPhone sales in the United States come from Apple Stores, which means that the majority of the population buys devices from operators. Although Apple no longer sells old models, telephone companies continue to market them so that consumers buy them cheaper, not to mention the attractive promotions of smartphones newer. Of course, these phones have the disadvantage of being linked to a line, so we recommend unlocked models, since they do not force you to sign a contract and allow you to change the operator as many times as you want.