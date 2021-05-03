The Ministry of Education and Culture develops the educational program Ecological School Gardens, in which 166 schools of Infant, Primary, Secondary and Special Education participate this year. To date, around 5,000 seedlings and seed envelopes have been distributed with which the students carry out germination tests and grow fruits and vegetables in an ecological way.

Ecological School Gardens has become a transversal educational resource for schools. It is developed at all levels and curricular areas, and allows the promotion of different competences by offering an innovative and motivating educational strategy.

The Ministry of Education and Culture, in collaboration with the Agricultural and Forestry Experimentation Service of the University of Murcia and the Council of Ecological Agriculture of the Region of Murcia, provides the educational centers participating in the seedlings and seeds program with which the Students carry out germination tests and grow tomatoes, lettuce, aubergines, zucchini, onions, melons, cucumbers, peppers, watermelons, radishes, corn and beans, among other fruits and vegetables.

In addition to the delivery of seeds and seedlings, within the Ecological Gardens program, webinars on organic farming are also carried out, as well as online workshops on setting up and maintaining an organic school garden. The general director of Educational Innovation, Juan García Iborra, pointed out “the great importance that this type of action has in improving the quality and school success of the students.”

The program is complemented by another series of actions to delve into the field of health education. Such is the case of the Clean Air program for environmental health, which seeks to achieve clean and safe environments in educational centers. Another related program is the so-called Consumption of Fruits and Vegetables at School, which aims to strengthen in students the principles of healthy eating, promoting the consumption of fruits, vegetables and vegetables, since through the school ecological garden they can live all the process, from the planting of the seeds, passing through their germination, until reaching the obtaining of the fruit and its consumption.