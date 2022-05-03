Unfortunately he didn’t make it 16 year old girl fell from the balcony: is died in hospital for the injuries sustained that gave her no escape. Meanwhile, the Carabinieri continue to investigate the accident that caused the death of the young teenager. The agents have already listened to i parents of the young woman and also her own teachers.

The teenager fell on Monday 2 May from the balcony of her home in via Mattia Battistini in Rome. Immediately hospitalized in very serious conditions at the Gemelli hospital in the capital. Despite the emergency intervention, the doctors could not do anything to save her life.

The young girl died of injuries sustained in falling from a height of 12 meters. The incident took place on Monday morning between 10.30 and 11. The neighbors, hearing a thud, went to check and found her. body lying in the condominium garden.

The girl was barefoot, her condition desperate. Her head injury was very serious. The neighbors immediately called 112: an ambulance was on her place which urgently transferred her to the Gemini of Romethen the intervention and the tragic news of his death.

The injuries reported were too severe. The young woman was not alone at home, her brother was there too, but at that moment he was still sleeping. The most accredited hypothesis is that of suicide, but i Carabinieri continue to investigate.

16-year-old girl who fell from the balcony dead in Rome: found an assignment with a bad grade

The Carabinieri of the Trastevere group listened to the girl’s family. In her backpack, the agents found an assignment with a bad grade: this could be the reason for her voluntary gesture.

The agents also listened to the teachings of the young girl, who had not gone to school that morning, staying at home.