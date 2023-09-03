Naima Liggon died at the age of 16 after a dispute with a girl of the same age over sweet and sour sauce

A shocking episode that comes from Washington. A girl of only 16, called Naima Ligondied while having dinner with friends at McDonald’s.

It all started with one discussion of a sweet and sour sauce with another girl of the same age, around 2 in the morning. According to the authorities, it was the victim who hit the other girl first, together with one of her friends. The accused of the crime, she would have reacted pulling out a 19 cm boxcutter and lashing out at Naima Liggon. The 16-year-old was taken to the hospital, but doctors were unable to do anything to save her life. She died shortly after reaching the health facility.

The police intervened on the matter, who tracked down and stopped the other 16-year-old girl. She was still carrying the murder weapon. She is accused of aggravated crime, carrying a firearm and felony assault. However, her lawyer relies on self-defense, her client would have reacted that way because the victim and her friend were attacking her as she tried to get into the car and leave McDonald’s.

Despite what happened, prosecutors believe the sixteen-year-old accused is the only one who was in that moment possession of a small knife. The Washington superior court judge commented on the matter thus:

In the end, someone died in a fight over sweet and sour sauce.

Both girls’ families are shocked, a futile quarrel that ended in the worst possible way. One daughter is gone and the other is accused of aggravated crime. A life that was destroyed by a dinner at McDonald’s with 16-year-old girls. These are episodes that today occur every day in every part of the world and what happened in Washington has already made the rounds on the web through social networks, leaving millions in shock.