The 16 administrative workers of the Chiapas Citizen Protection Secretariat for Security (SSPC) kidnapped last Tuesday in Ocozocoautla (in the west of the state) have been released this Friday. The employees of the agency were being held by an armed group, which was demanding the dismissal of three SSPC officials. What happened has caused more than 1,000 agents from different authorities to mobilize in recent days in order to find the kidnapped person, by land and air. So far there have been two detainees who were in the place where they were kidnapped.

The images of Milenio show the victims drinking water and hugging their relatives after three days in detention. The outlet has stated that the kidnapped had a lack of water and food, but that the 16 were in good condition. The kidnapping of the employees has developed in the midst of a sea of ​​doubts, most of them still unresolved. One of them, specified in recent days, was the number of kidnapped: initially there were 14, the local media spoke of 23, but it was finally the Secretary of State Security, Gabriela Zepeda, who maintained the figure of 16.

The governor of Chiapas, Rutilio Escandón, who has kept a low profile in the media regarding what happened, has confirmed the release of the 16 hostages via Twitter. “They have been released this afternoon. We thank President López Obrador, the Mexican Army, the Navy, the National Guard, the Prosecutor’s Offices and the State Police for their collaboration ”, he has exposed in a brief letter. Between the different authorities they mobilized more than 1,000 agents to find the location of the detainees.

The issue took less than 24 hours to reach the National Palace. The President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, called for the release of the kidnapped on several occasions during his conferences: at first he sent the message in a non-serious tone, stating that if they were not released he would “accuse the parents and the grandparents” of the kidnappers; a day later, he was more serious, warning that they would not accept what had happened.

In the first hours, a video gave the first sample of those held by the armed group after the uproar over the kidnapping. The images showed the 16 employees, apparently in good physical condition and stating that they were fine. They transmitted the message of the armed group, which pointed out and requested the dismissal of three high-ranking officials of the Chiapas SSPC, whom they accused of having El Pulseras as their boss. That name refers to Jesús Esteban Machado Meza, El Guero Bracelets, identified as one of the leaders of the Sinaloa Cartel.

The kidnapping of the singer Nayeli Cyrene on June 22 was one of the key points in what happened. An armed commando appeared at her house that day and kidnapped her. The armed group that has held state employees for three days demanded in a statement on Wednesday that the singer be released, which puts what happened in the framework of a possible hostage game between mafias. The information that has been disseminated so far suggests that Cyrene was kidnapped by the Sinaloa Cartel, which is in open war with the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel for control of people and substance trafficking in Chiapas. The accusation of the three senior officials by the kidnappers reinforces the possibility that it is a conflict between organized crime groups.

