The 16 FC Barcelona players who will be at the Qatar 2022 World Cup with their teams

World Cup airs are breathed and it is that there are only a few hours left before the start of the greatest football party and it is nothing more and nothing less than the start of the Qatar 2022 World Cup.
All the important clubs worldwide prepared to send their best players who have been called up by their national team and FC Barcelona obviously was not going to be left behind, having such important pieces in the world of football. Xavi Hernández knows that the players must maintain and keep up the competitive rhythm and come back in high spirits after the World Cup, it can be important to continue playing in the competitions in which the Blaugrana team lives.
The Blaugrana team is the second team that will contribute the most players (16) and will play in the next World Cup in Qatar, below Bayern Munich (17). Next, we will review who the protagonists are.
Spain
Possibly the one who is the most decisive player of the Spanish team, Pedri. Also being the leader in his team, it was practically impossible for him to stay out of those called up.
An important piece for Xavi but also for Luis Enrique. Sergio Busquets will be the epicenter of the Spanish midfield.
Alba is another important player for the Spanish team. The left side is already a historic with the selection.
For Luis Enrique it is important to have players who fit the style and the system and Ferran Torres is possibly the one who best suits the context.
The most beautiful surprise on the list, the presence of Ansu Fati. Luis Enrique needs a goal and knows that with Ansu he can achieve it.
The call to Eric García cannot be surprising. He enjoys a good level at FC Barcelona and Luis Enrique is always looking for intelligent players with associative capacity.
The pearl of the midfield. Gavi will make his first appearance in World Cup history and it is expected that he can positively impact the game of his team.
Netherlands
He is possibly the most important attacker of his selection at present. Memphis will surely show all his potential for this World Cup.
Another important player in the Dutch team is Frenkie. He will surely be one of the fundamental pillars of selection.
France
France has pieces of the highest level and Jules Kounde is one of them.
Dembélé is one of the most sought-after attackers of the French team. He is expected to have a good turnout.
Denmark
The Danish central defender has shown that he is at a very good level at Barça. His call to the World Cup is not surprising at all.
Uruguay
Despite his complex injury, Ronald will be available to play some games with his team.
Brazil
Another of those called up with his team is Raphinha. The very good performances have put him in the right place.
Germany
The defender of the culé goal, Ter Stegen. He will have his place for the World Cup.
Poland
Last but not least; Robert Lewandowski. The Pole is the captain of his team and with his goals he will be able to determine the path of Poland in the World Cup.
#Barcelona #players #Qatar #World #Cup #teams