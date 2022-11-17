Thursday, November 17, 2022
The 16 FC Barcelona players who will be at the Qatar 2022 World Cup with their teams

November 17, 2022
World Cup airs are breathed and it is that there are only a few hours left before the start of the greatest football party and it is nothing more and nothing less than the start of the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

All the important clubs worldwide prepared to send their best players who have been called up by their national team and FC Barcelona obviously was not going to be left behind, having such important pieces in the world of football. Xavi Hernández knows that the players must maintain and keep up the competitive rhythm and come back in high spirits after the World Cup, it can be important to continue playing in the competitions in which the Blaugrana team lives.

Pedro González

Pedri in pre-competitive exercises / Soccrates Images/GettyImages

The Blaugrana team is the second team that will contribute the most players (16) and will play in the next World Cup in Qatar, below Bayern Munich (17). Next, we will review who the protagonists are.

Spain

Pedro González 'Pedri'

Pedri with FC Barcelona / Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

Possibly the one who is the most decisive player of the Spanish team, Pedri. Also being the leader in his team, it was practically impossible for him to stay out of those called up.

Sergio Busquets

Busquets with FC Barcelona / Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

An important piece for Xavi but also for Luis Enrique. Sergio Busquets will be the epicenter of the Spanish midfield.

Jordi Alba

Jordi with Barcelona / Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

Alba is another important player for the Spanish team. The left side is already a historic with the selection.

ferran torres

Ferran Torres with FC Barcelona / Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

For Luis Enrique it is important to have players who fit the style and the system and Ferran Torres is possibly the one who best suits the context.

Ansu Fati

Ansu Fati with FC Barcelona / Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

The most beautiful surprise on the list, the presence of Ansu Fati. Luis Enrique needs a goal and knows that with Ansu he can achieve it.

Eric Garcia

Eric García with the Spanish team / Eric Alonso/GettyImages

The call to Eric García cannot be surprising. He enjoys a good level at FC Barcelona and Luis Enrique is always looking for intelligent players with associative capacity.

Pablo Martin 'Gavi'

Gavi with FC Barcelona against Osasuna / Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

The pearl of the midfield. Gavi will make his first appearance in World Cup history and it is expected that he can positively impact the game of his team.

Netherlands

Memphis DePay

Memphis training with the Netherlands / Soccrates Images/GettyImages

He is possibly the most important attacker of his selection at present. Memphis will surely show all his potential for this World Cup.

frenkie dejong

Frenkie de Jong with the Dutch national team / Soccrates Images/GettyImages

Another important player in the Dutch team is Frenkie. He will surely be one of the fundamental pillars of selection.

France

Jules Kounde

Kounde with France / Aurelien Meunier/GettyImages

France has pieces of the highest level and Jules Kounde is one of them.

ousmane dembele

Dembélé with the French team / Aurelien Meunier/GettyImages

Dembélé is one of the most sought-after attackers of the French team. He is expected to have a good turnout.

Denmark

andreas christensen

Andreas Christensen with FC Barcelona / Marco Canoniero/GettyImages

The Danish central defender has shown that he is at a very good level at Barça. His call to the World Cup is not surprising at all.

Uruguay

Ronald Araujo

Ronald Araújo in the box of FC Barcelona / Soccrates Images/GettyImages

Despite his complex injury, Ronald will be available to play some games with his team.

Brazil

Raphinha - Soccer Player - Born 1996

Raphinha with Brazil / Lionel Hahn/GettyImages

Another of those called up with his team is Raphinha. The very good performances have put him in the right place.

Germany

Marc-Andre ter Stegen

Ter Stegen with the German team / James Gill – Danehouse/GettyImages

The defender of the culé goal, Ter Stegen. He will have his place for the World Cup.

Poland

Robert Lewandowski

Lewandowski with his national team / Visionhaus/GettyImages

Last but not least; Robert Lewandowski. The Pole is the captain of his team and with his goals he will be able to determine the path of Poland in the World Cup.

