Sharjah (Al Ittihad)

Yesterday evening, the 15th session of the Art of Poetry and Performances workshop, organized by the House of Poetry at the Department of Culture in Sharjah, opened. Poetry according to its original rules, which belong to the Arabic poem and its roots deep in the past, in which a group of specialists participated and with the follow-up of the Department of Culture in Sharjah, which is keen on the continuity of the house’s activities, support and follow-up according to the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah .

Knowledge database

On the occasion of the launch of the workshop on the art of poetry and performances, Muhammad al-Buraiki, director of the House of Poetry in Sharjah, said in his lecture: The House of Poetry at the Department of Culture in Sharjah is keen to organize a workshop on the art of poetry and performances on an annual basis, in order for the recipient of poetry, the intellectual, the conscious audience, and the poet himself to remain constantly informed of this art. , due to its high value in the Arab conscience since it was poetry, especially since such events and workshops organized by the House of Poetry enjoy generous patronage and unlimited support from His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, and follow-up and support from the Department of Culture in Sharjah, especially since Sharjah is always in effective communication with the surroundings. poetry, and apply the highest standards in order to provide activities that develop critical appreciation for poetry in all its aspects.

The director of the House of Poetry adds: The Poetry Art and Performances Workshop presents a knowledge database through authentic frameworks and models that illustrate the value of this art and its role in providing cultural life with rich information about poetry and its role in adding an aesthetic touch to creative life, as well as listing the foundations on which the science of prosody is formed. And its rhythms, upon which the movement of the text is organized, and its evidence is formed with qualitative characteristics, and then the atmosphere of this art is monitored from a multi-level scientific perspective in time and space.