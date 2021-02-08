Several workers carry out pruning work in the trees. / AYTO. THE TRUTH MURCIA Monday, 8 February 2021, 08:43



Six teams from the STV-Actúa concessionaire carry out the ornamental pruning and training of tree species scattered throughout the gardens and streets of Murcia. This type of care is developed, for example, in the case of the 15,000 orange trees that are distributed in public spaces.

These specimens are given a rounded or spherical shape, “which not only meets aesthetic criteria, but also allows people to pass under or next to them without any type of incident,” explains the Town Hall.

Due to the large volume of the specimens, a lifting basket is usually used that allows profiling and giving different shapes such as the wide conical, the spherical or the rounded one.

The teams of specialists are also exclusively dedicated to the so-called height pruning of large specimens, such as the ficus located in the Glorieta de España.