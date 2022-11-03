She had gone up to the roof of her building to take a selfie. Melike crashed and after 18 days in the hospital, she passed away forever

His story had spread on social media in recent days, all over the world. Melike Gun Kanavuzlar she died at the age of 15, after 18 days of agony in the hospital. The doctors did what they could to save her life, but her heart stopped forever.

She had climbed onto the roof of a building for take a selfie. It was last October 12, when Melike crashed on that street in Ortaca, Turkey.

Immediately the passersby, shocked by the scene, raised the alarm to the rescuers. The 15-year-old was rushed to hospital with immediate urgency, where she remained hospitalized for 18 long days. The medical team tried to do what they could, but his condition was too severe.

Maybe she wanted to post a photo on social media, so that day, Melike went up to the building where she lived. She has positioned herself near the ledge, to take a selfie. Unfortunately something went wrong. It is still unclear whether she tripped or how she lost her balance. She is precipitated belowbefore the eyes of passers-by.

The Turkish newspapers say that she would have bent down after the cell phone is her escaped from the hands. An abrupt movement that cost her her life when she was only 15 years old.

The New York Post released the video of the surveillance cameras in the area. Images showing Melike as she falls and lands on the street.

On October 29, the 15-year-old’s heart has stopped beating forever. Family and friends still can’t believe what happened. The story has spread around the world through social networks and the support and affection they are receiving is immense.

Unfortunately, the young woman suffered too serious injuries, the doctors gave it all. For over two weeks they have hoped and prayedbut ultimately they had no choice but to surrender.