All the ways to apply for a green card
As the organization indicates in the section “Permanent residence“, the steps you will need to take to applying for a green card will vary depending on your individual situationthat It can be one of the following fifteen:
- Marriage-Based Green Card: Spouses of U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents apply and must file an I-130 Petition for Immediate Relative
- Unmarried child under 21 years of age of a U.S. citizen: must file an I-130 Petition for immediate relatives
- Parent of a U.S. citizen who is at least 21 years old: Must file Form I-130 for immediate relatives
- Sibling of a U.S. Citizen-Based Lawful Permanent Resident: Must File Form I-130 for Immediate Relatives
- EB-1A Green Card: No job offer or green card sponsor required, but you must demonstrate extraordinary ability
- EB-1B Green Card: Aimed at outstanding professors and researchers, you must be sponsored by an employer and have at least three years of teaching or research experience.
- EB-1C Green Card: Aimed at multinational managers and executives, must be sponsored by an employer and must have been employed outside the country for at least one year in the three years prior to the petition
- EB2 and EB3 Green Cards: The EB2 green card is intended for professionals who have a graduate degree or its equivalent, while the EB3 is for a skilled worker (persons who have jobs that require two years of training or experience), a professional (who has a bachelor’s degree from the United States or its equivalent abroad and there are no qualified workers available for his or her occupation), or another type of worker.
- EB-2 National Interest Waiver Green Card: You must apply for the EB2 visa and be considered of interest to the country, so you are not required to submit the labor certification
- EB5 Investor Green Card: You can apply if you make the necessary investment in a commercial enterprise in the United States and plan to create or retain ten permanent jobs for qualified American workers.
- Diversity Visa Lottery Green Card: This is a government program that offers a limited number of visas each year to people who come from a country with a low immigration rate to the United States, have at least twelve years of primary and secondary education or its equivalent and have at least two years of work experience, within the last five years, in an eligible occupation.
- Green Card for Victims of Physical or Mental Abuse: Eligible relatives of U.S. citizens and U-1 nonimmigrants with U-2 (spouse), U-3 (children), U-4 (parents), or U-5 (siblings) nonimmigrant status may apply.
- Green Card for Victims of Human Trafficking: applies to persons with T nonimmigrant status (who assist law enforcement agencies in the investigation and prosecution of human trafficking cases)
- Green Card for Victims of Abuse: You can apply for a green card under the Violence Against Women Act (VAWA) if you are a victim of abuse or extreme cruelty committed by family members who are U.S. citizens (spouse or ex-spouse, parent, son or daughter) and LPRs.
- Green card for religious worker EB4
