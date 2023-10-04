Fifteen Spanish stadiums in thirteen cities aspire to host 2030 World Cup matches, with Madrid (Santiago Bernabéu and Metropolitano) and Barcelona (Camp Nou and Cornellà) being the only ones that will provide two venues for the great football event. Bilbao (San Mamés), Gijón (El Molinón), La Coruña (Riazor), Las Palmas (Gran Canaria), Málaga (La Rosaleda), Murcia (La Condomina), San Sebastián (Anoeta), Seville (La Cartuja), Valencia (Mestalla), Vigo (Balaídos) and Zaragoza (La Romareda) are the other eleven candidate cities, although the list will be reduced throughout 2024.

Venues proposed by Spain , Portugal and Morocco for the 2030 World Cup

Madrid, Barcelona and Seville are three cities with a guaranteed place, and the Spanish Football Federation (FEF) also considers Bilbao irreplaceable, although in addition to San Mamés, Anoeta also has options to be a World Cup stadium. As of today, those ruled out by the FEF are Valencia, Zaragoza, La Coruña, Vigo and Las Palmas and they will surely be eliminated permanently.

In a championship with 48 teams, there will be at least nine Spanish World Cup stadiums, which will have to have a minimum capacity and meet certain requirements imposed by FIFA. In the case of Portugal, it provides two host cities (Lisbon and Porto) and three stadiums, while in Morocco the World Cup will be held in at least one stadium, although the Maghreb country has up to six cities: Casablanca, Rabat, Tangier , Marrakech, Agadir and Fez.

Stadiums according to their current capacity A minimum of 40,000 spectators is established

With the Iberian candidacy still in outline, it is defined that the majority of World Cup matches will be played in Spain, among them, the title match, in the Real Madrid stadium that will be inaugurated at the end of this year. FIFA’s desire is for there to be around 15 World Cup stadiums, in principle a dozen on Spanish soil. The 2026 World Cup that the United States will organize together with Mexico and Canada will be held in 16 stadiums, most of them in venues of the great North American giant. The two Portuguese host cities will be Lisbon (Da Luz and Alvalade) and Porto (Do Dragao).

All World Cup venues must have a minimum capacity of 40,000 spectators, with those for the opening match (in Montevideo) and the final in stadiums with at least a capacity of 80,000 people. The semifinals will have to be played in separate stadiums with a minimum of 60,000 fans.

Although the dates of the World Cup in seven years are also unknown, it can be held between June and July, similar to the next edition in 2026. Once the World Cup is awarded to Spain, Portugal and Morocco, these three countries will also surely host the 2029 Club World Cup, in which up to 32 teams will participate, as a test bed for the World Cup.