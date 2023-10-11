In a study carried out by the company specialized in finance Go Banking Rates, it was revealed that There are 15 unusual jobs in the United States, whose remuneration exceeds US$45,760 annually, the average salary nationwide. On the list there are occupations from makeup artist, lumberjack or funeral director.

To determine the results, analysts researched the education and training requirements of each job. Also, what are the tasks to be carried out in each one and what is the projected job growth for from 2021 to 2031.

1. Billboard Installer

It is expected that demand for installers grows three percent between 2021 and 2031. To dedicate yourself to this activity, you do not need an educational requirement, but you do need certain training that can be provided by the contracting company. On average, those who install billboards earn US$47,610 a year.

2. Lumberjack

For dedicate yourself professionally to felling trees, a person needs a high school diploma and training in cutting techniques, which can be acquired by working in a sawmill. Jobs related to this activity can be very profitable, since this job generates an average annual salary of US$47,700.

3. Acoustic tile installer

For install special tiles to reduce sound, sound absorbers and structures to improve the acoustics of places, no special educational requirements must be met, but certain training must be received. According to the study, The average salary for this job is US$48,350 annually.

4. Funeral director

Arrange funeral services, provide caskets and coordinate transportation of deceased people to the cemetery or crematorium, are some of the activities that describe this position. To carry it out, you need a certification and university degree studies. Although it is not an easy task, The average annual salary of a funeral director is US$48,950.

Working in a funeral home involves developing empathy to deal with mourners, as well as organizational skills.

5. Ground explosives technician

Also called explosives workers, experts in the handling of artillery and dynamiters, are those who are responsible for placing and detonating ammunition for different purposes, such as mining and demolitions. This activity offers a average annual salary of US$53,040 and to do it you need a high school diploma, as well as job training and experience in the industry.

6. Excavator mechanic

By taking care of the service and good functioning of excavators used in the construction industrya person can generate US$53,770 a year, on average. To be the mechanic in charge of these large machines, only training and a high school diploma are required.

7. Wind Turbine Service Technician

Wind technologies are increasing and, according to the study, lVacancies for this type of jobs will increase by 44 percent by 2031. The job description includes troubleshooting and repairing mechanical, hydraulic or electronic failures in wind turbines, as well as maintaining specialized machinery and diagnosing problems. To dedicate yourself to this and earn US$56,260 a yeara university degree or a specialized technical diploma is required.

8. Underwater demolition specialist

Diving and placing explosives, It is not an easy task; However, it is well paid. As an underwater demolition specialist you can expect an average annual salary of US$60,360. This activity requires special training and a Formal certification in diving.

To even try to dive into the hole it is necessary to have specific diving equipment.

9. Court reporter

In the trials, there is always someone who is in charge of transcribing every word of the deponents. Although some states may require a special license, the basic requirements for this job include a ccertification in shorthand or in the use of the stenographer. Those who dedicate themselves to this task can generate US$60,380, as an annual salaryl.

10. Railway operator

Whether someone performs as railway switcher or locomotive shunting operatorcould generate about US$61,090 annually working in a railroad depot or in an industrial plant. To perform as such, companies usually require applicants to have a high school diploma.

11. Fire investigator

Determine the causes of a fire and the risks that a building presentsare some tasks of this job, whose average annual salary is around US$63,080. This job requires specialized certification, prior experience as a firefighter, and training in the area.

12. Algae researcher

Phycology, which is the study of algae, its applications and repercussions, is also very well paid. As a scientist you can develop a career in the field of biofuels or in wastewater treatment plants, which can mean a annual remuneration of US$79,260.

Several companies are investing in research into biofuels from algae, such as Synthetic Genomics Inc. Photo: Courtesy Synthetic Genomics

13. Crystallographer

This race involves study the composition and internal structure of materials and it has a wide field of action, since it is useful in science, medicine and even in the beauty industry. To perform it, you need a degree in crystallography. The people who are dedicated to this specialty, They can earn up to US$83,680 a year.

14. Escalator Installer

This work does not require formal education, but it does require job training and constant learning. In addition to install escalators, interested parties can dedicate themselves to assembly, maintenance and repair from the same; everything to win US$97,860 per year.

15. Theatrical makeup artist

The artists behind the characterization of actors, singers and dancers, they can earn close to US$134,750 a year. To work as a makeup artist, there is the possibility of taking specialized courses, or demonstrating self-taught knowledge.