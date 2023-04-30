Therefore, Liga MX is not exempt from that, so we leave you with some of the most ridiculous and curious nicknames in Aztec football:

The perfect crossover doesn’t exist… 😍 The “Shaggy” Martinez with Scooby Doo. 🐶⚽️ Don’t say anything, just leave your ❤️ pic.twitter.com/LpTeeM4BLH — Halftime (@halftime) November 19, 2019

Everything is due to the fact that on the side they have a larger than normal bone in their chest, in such a way that it is noticeable, which is why their neighborhood friends named it that.

It is named after the character of Marie Antoinette of the Snows in ‘The guy from 8’ because it supposedly had a resemblance.

#TriviaFriday I am Luis Antonio “Cadáver” Valdez, remembered for my call to the 1994 World Cup. pic.twitter.com/CwiKcrv8ND — Fco Javier González (@FJG_TD) March 24, 2023

The one formed in Chivas declared: “We were a disaster, we were not the team we had been. We got scared and what happened happened”.

For this reason, the people of La Máquina pounced on him and the chronicler christian martinoli named it so.

“When I was twelve years old there was a player who was here, he was the ‘Fingers’, but due to a confusion by coach Ramón Baeza, they began to call me that. He asked me if I wasn’t his brother, I said no, but the cheek stayed, they call me ‘Deditos’ or ‘Dedos’, and well it stayed with me”he once declared.

Fox for the Rojinegros and Desert for the arid zone of Torreón.

“When I played in Morelia I had to score several goals and I would take off my shirt. But one day I got a tattoo below my navel because my son was born, and in a game that I scored a goal against Cruz Azul I took off my shirt and lowered my garter and you could almost see me… the bottom part’revealed the side to ESPN.