In the world of football there have always been a large number of nicknames, which are given by the same sportswriters, although sometimes they are lifelong friends or colleagues, some quite ingenious, others unfortunate that fall into the ridiculous, there are also those that are named for the physical similarity with a person or object and others for having the same name as other personalities. There is everything.
Therefore, Liga MX is not exempt from that, so we leave you with some of the most ridiculous and curious nicknames in Aztec football:
It’s not entirely ridiculous, but thanks to its resemblance to the character from Shaggy Rogersfrom the series ‘Scooby Doo’the left-back began to gain popularity, especially during his time at Moreliawhere he highlighted a whole ‘Shaggymania’, there was even a person who dressed up as a Great Dane dog to support him at each local game.
The figure and historical player of the atlantean He has a great talent, but that is not why he was saved from receiving a nickname, which is due to his short stature, just like Frodo Bagginsthe protagonist of ‘The Lord of the rings’.
The one formed in the ranks of the Atlas and multi-champion with tigers He already had that nickname since he was 14 years old.
Everything is due to the fact that on the side they have a larger than normal bone in their chest, in such a way that it is noticeable, which is why their neighborhood friends named it that.
The talented Argentine was also known as The dwarfbut he did not like either of the two nicknames, since he made them known several times, it even bothered him.
It is named after the character of Marie Antoinette of the Snows in ‘The guy from 8’ because it supposedly had a resemblance.
The youth squad player and current player of the Chivas it bears the nickname of an aquatic animal. This arose from the characteristics of his face where his upper lip points a little more outward and this has a certain similarity with the mammal.
The Chivas forward and World Cup player in the United States 94 received the nickname due to his body structure, thin and emaciated.
Also called as The Ghost of the Caribbeanthe striker earned the nickname after the defeat of Blue Cross in it Capital Classic in view of America for 2-0.
The one formed in Chivas declared: “We were a disaster, we were not the team we had been. We got scared and what happened happened”.
For this reason, the people of La Máquina pounced on him and the chronicler christian martinoli named it so.
Another one from Martinoli. The controversial player from America was always hot-blooded, he caused lawsuits, like that unforgettable time when he complained about his own Coapa teammates, calling ‘chocolate captain’ to Colombian Aquivaldo Mosquera and defense of water to his teammates behind. The same striker has declared that he does not like the nickname at all.
Another one formed in the Guadalajara fold. Barely twelve years old, the current side of Saints Lagoon he earned the nickname by being mistaken by his coach for another player.
“When I was twelve years old there was a player who was here, he was the ‘Fingers’, but due to a confusion by coach Ramón Baeza, they began to call me that. He asked me if I wasn’t his brother, I said no, but the cheek stayed, they call me ‘Deditos’ or ‘Dedos’, and well it stayed with me”he once declared.
The Toluca defender is the businessman’s nephew Carlos Slimthen due to his relationship the chronicler Enrique ‘Dog’ Bermudez decided to give him that nickname. The defender said he had no problem with the nickname.
The multi-champion left back with Tigres and current man of juarez has that peculiar nickname for the diminutive of the song ‘Chacarrón Macarrón’since when he spoke, they did not understand him well, as is heard in the role of The Chombo.
again account Bermudez the Dog. The second highest scorer in the history of the Mexican national team received this nickname because he combined the nickname of the team that formed him, Atlas, with the one where he shone, Santos Laguna.
Fox for the Rojinegros and Desert for the arid zone of Torreón.
One of the simplest nicknames, since it was simply given to the Colombian by his last name namesake, the scientist Charles Darwincreator of the ‘Theory of Evolution’.
Because the Paraguayan shared the same last name as the Argentine Sebastián ‘The Little Witch’ Verón, Bermudez the Dog he looked for some similarity with the nickname, thus creating ‘El Hechicero’ because he cast a spell on forwards.
The nickname was received by Martinoli when he defended the jacket of Monarchs Moreliasince he scored a goal and went to celebrate the corner kick flag by dancing and taking off his shirt.
“When I played in Morelia I had to score several goals and I would take off my shirt. But one day I got a tattoo below my navel because my son was born, and in a game that I scored a goal against Cruz Azul I took off my shirt and lowered my garter and you could almost see me… the bottom part’revealed the side to ESPN.
