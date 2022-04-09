?️43 YEARS AFTER THE PRESENTATION OF “MUNDIALITO”, THE GAUCHITO OF THE WORLD CUP

?On May 12, 1977, the World Cup mascot was presented? Argentina 1978

?A boy, a soccer player, with the characteristics and clothing of the classic Argentine gaucho pic.twitter.com/soiXvyRlOw

– Facu Novillo (@facundo_novillo) May 12, 2020