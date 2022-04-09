is approaching the Qatar World Cup 2022 and it’s time to start reviewing each component of the most anticipated event on the planet.
Next, we recall the 15 pets in history so far.
The first time we saw a mascot in a World Cup was in England 1966. World Cup Willie it was a lion, one of the symbols of the United Kingdom’s coat of arms. He was dressed in the colors of the country’s flag: blue, white and red.
Mexico continued the tradition started by England and in 1970 they introduced us to Juanitoa Mexican boy dressed in the uniform of the Mexican team (green shirt and socks, white pants), and a traditional hat of the country.
Tip and Taptwo child soccer players, were the chosen mascot at the 1974 World Cup in Germany. Both were dressed in the uniform of the German national team, and while one wore the acronym WM (Weltmeisterschaft, World Cup in German) on his shirt, the other wore the year of the contest (74).
In 1978 we met Gaucho, an Argentine boy who was dressed in the typical clothing of -precisely- gaucho (handkerchief, hat and drag) and with the colors of the Argentine National Team. He also carried a whip in his hand and a ball with the colors of the albiceleste at his feet.
In 1982 the Spaniards chose an orange – a typical fruit of the country – called little orange who was dressed in the kit of the Spanish national team and was holding a soccer ball in her left arm.
In 1986, Mexico repeated as the venue for a World Cup and on this occasion they presented us with a typical ingredient of Mexican food. Piquewas a chile dressed in a mariachi hat, a large mustache and a soccer ball.
In 1990 Italy welcomed us to its World Cup with bye, an inanimate object made up of blocks with the colors of the country’s flag (green, white and red) and that had a ball for a head. Diego poses with her in her arms.
In 1994 the World Cup moved to the United States and there we met a soccer dog named strikerdressed in the colors of the American flag (red, white and blue) and with the words USA 94 on the shirt, and always accompanied by a soccer ball.
In 1998, France chose as its World Cup mascot one of its national symbols, which is present on the French team’s shield: the rooster. footix He wore the colors red and blue, and on his chest he wore the words France 98.
Korea and Japan shared the venue for the 2002 World Cup and they chose three aliens as their mascot: a coach named Ato (yellow) and two soccer players, Kaz and Nik (purple and blue). These three pets starred in a television series called Spherics which served as a promotion for the World Cup.
In 2006 the World Cup moved back to Germany and there we met Goal VIa lion dressed in the national team’s jersey with the numbers 06 – the year the World Cup was held – and was always accompanied by pillagea talking ball.
Zakumi It was the mascot that we saw in the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, a leopard with the colors of the African country’s flag and a ball in his right arm. Its name comes from the union of ZA, the ISO code for South Africa, and KUMI, 10 in various African languages.
At the 2014 World Cup we saw in action Fuleco, a typical Brazilian armadillo decked out in the colors of the Canarinha and holding a ball. Its name comes from the union of football (Ful) and ecology (eco).
Zabikava It was the mascot that we saw in the last World Cup in Russia. It is a wolf dressed in the colors of the country’s flag (blue, white and red) and the words RUSSIA 2018 on the shirt. He also wears glasses, and his name means “little scorer”.
La’ebb It comes from the metaverse of pets, a parallel universe that cannot be described in words and that everyone can imagine as they wish. The name of the World Cup symbol means skillful player in Arabic.
