This week marks the tenth anniversary of the demonstrations called throughout the country by the citizen platform Democracia Real Ya and that, under the slogan ‘We are not merchandise in the hands of politicians and bankers’, marked the beginning of the 15-M movement.

In Murcia, following the example of what happened at the Puerta del Sol in Madrid, that first demonstration was the prelude to a huge encampment in the Glorieta de España, which was renamed by those present as Plaza Revolución 15-M, in which Hundreds of ‘outraged’ remained in their tents for weeks to make visible their dissatisfaction with the social and political situation at that time, even holding assemblies that reached a thousand attendees on certain occasions.

This coming Saturday, Murcia will join the rest of the cities of the national geography that will commemorate everything that the 15-M meant and its repercussions on the subsequent evolution of politics in Spain and, even, beyond its borders. Specifically, that day at 6.30 p.m., a concentration in the roundabout with the title ‘X Anniversary 15-M: readings, reflection and analysis’.

The aforementioned concentration has been promoted by the collective Espacio Sí Se Podemos and the Francisco Martínez Reading Club, both emerged at the beginning of this year and made up of people of progressive ideology who, assiduously, meet to debate and reflect on readings of social and political content. On this occasion, the event will be used to try to take stock and address the defense of the inspiring principles of the 15-M Movement today and in the immediate future, as announced by the group in a statement.

For the organizers, “in the face of the discourse of racism, machismo, translgtb-phobia and, ultimately, intolerance and hatred that is being promoted from reactionary sectors, the values ​​of 15-M are more necessary than ever.” For his part, José Ruiz vindicates the importance of the legacy of this movement «to fight for a more democratic and horizontal model of society where the social majority has material possibilities of being a protagonist in the improvement of their living conditions, rejecting other approaches that advocate for rescuing post-Francoism.

This event has the authorization of the Government Delegation, being in charge of the organizers the fulfillment of the sanitary measures related to the prevention of infections by Covid, such as separation between attendees, use of masks and hydroalcoholic gel, etc.

He is also expected to accompany the attendees, Majed Dibsi, a Spanish-Palestinian jurist and journalist for Radio Nacional de España with reputable experience in analyzing the conflict between Israel and Palestine, as well as geopolitical issues related to the Middle East and Latin America.