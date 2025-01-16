In a constantly evolving work environment, staying up to date is key to advancing your professional career. For this reason, LinkedIn has revealed its annual list “Booming Jobs in 2025”, which identifies the 15 positions with the highest growth in Mexico in the last three years. This analysis, based on exclusive data from the platform, highlights sectors such as technology, sales and customer service, and points out key skills to excel in these fields.

Whether you’re looking for a career change or want to strengthen your current position, this guide provides you with practical tools, such as available positions and LinkedIn Learning courses, to take charge of your professional development.

Each position includes key information: most in-demand skills, regions with the highest hiring, availability of teleworking and hybrid modality, among other data. Additionally, you can apply these ideas by checking out job openings, improving your skills with LinkedIn Learning courses, or participating in the collaborative articles for each featured job.

1. Key Account Sales Manager

Description: Key Account Managers manage relationships with the company’s strategic clients, ensuring their satisfaction and strengthening their loyalty.

Key skills: Account acquisition and retention, sales management, business development.

Account acquisition and retention, sales management, business development. Main industries: IT services, chemical manufacturing, media and telecommunications.

IT services, chemical manufacturing, media and telecommunications. Cities with the most hires: Mexico City, Monterrey, Guadalajara.

Mexico City, Monterrey, Guadalajara. Gender: 45% women; 55% men.

45% women; 55% men. Average experience: 5.7 years.

5.7 years. Common previous positions: Sales specialist, account executive, salesperson.

Sales specialist, account executive, salesperson. Hybrid scheme available: 37%.

2. Sustainability Manager

Description: They develop and implement strategies to improve the environmental and social impact of the organization.

Key skills: Corporate sustainability, CSR, sustainable development.

Corporate sustainability, CSR, sustainable development. Main industries: Hospitality, business consulting, food services.

Hospitality, business consulting, food services. Cities with the most hires: Mexico City, Querétaro, Monterrey.

Mexico City, Querétaro, Monterrey. Gender: 79% women; 21% men.

79% women; 21% men. Average experience: 4.2 years.

4.2 years. Common previous positions: Environmental manager, sustainability coordinator, project director.

Environmental manager, sustainability coordinator, project director. Hybrid scheme available: 12%.

3. IT Architecture Specialist

Description: They design and supervise the technological structure of a company to guarantee efficiency and security.

Key skills: Solutions architecture, enterprise architecture, SQL.

Solutions architecture, enterprise architecture, SQL. Main industries: Credit intermediation, IT services, insurance.

Credit intermediation, IT services, insurance. Cities with the most hires: Mexico City, Guadalajara, Monterrey.

Mexico City, Guadalajara, Monterrey. Gender: 33% women; 67% men.

33% women; 67% men. Average experience: 3.5 years.

3.5 years. Common previous positions: Solutions architect, software engineer.

Solutions architect, software engineer. Hybrid scheme available: 38%.

4. Audit Analyst

Description: They evaluate financial and operational records to ensure regulatory compliance.

Key skills: Internal control, accounting, analysis capacity.

Internal control, accounting, analysis capacity. Main industries: Credit intermediation, construction, business consulting.

Credit intermediation, construction, business consulting. Cities with the most hires: Mexico City, Monterrey, Querétaro.

Mexico City, Monterrey, Querétaro. Gender: 53% women; 47% men.

53% women; 47% men. Average experience: 2.4 years.

2.4 years. Common previous positions: Internal auditor, accounting analyst.

Internal auditor, accounting analyst. Hybrid scheme available: 30%.

5. Digital Marketing Consultant

Description: They design and execute strategies to improve the visibility of brands on digital platforms.

Key skills: Digital marketing, Google Ads, SEO.

Digital marketing, Google Ads, SEO. Main industries: Business consulting, advertising services, technology.

Business consulting, advertising services, technology. Cities with the most hires: Mexico City, Monterrey.

Mexico City, Monterrey. Gender: 50% women; 50% men.

50% women; 50% men. Average experience: 3.3 years.

3.3 years. Common previous positions: Marketing specialist, marketing analyst.

6. Change Management Consultant

Description: They help companies plan and execute organizational transformations.

Key skills: Change management, organizational development, leadership.

Change management, organizational development, leadership. Main industries: Business consulting, IT, real estate.

Business consulting, IT, real estate. Cities with the most hires: Mexico City, Guadalajara, San Luis Potosí.

Mexico City, Guadalajara, San Luis Potosí. Gender: 68% women; 32% men.

68% women; 32% men. Average experience: 4.7 years.

4.7 years. Common previous positions: Change management analyst, project manager.

Change management analyst, project manager. Hybrid scheme available: 65%.

7. Business Development Executive

Description: They identify opportunities and design strategies to increase income.

Key skills: Negotiation, strategic development, opportunity generation.

Negotiation, strategic development, opportunity generation. Main industries: Technology, manufacturing, IT.

Technology, manufacturing, IT. Cities with the most hires: Mexico City, Guadalajara, Querétaro.

Mexico City, Guadalajara, Querétaro. Gender: 39% women; 61% men.

39% women; 61% men. Average experience: 4.9 years.

4.9 years. Common previous positions: Sales executive, business development specialist.

Sales executive, business development specialist. Hybrid scheme available: 29%.

8. Machine Learning Engineer

Description: They design algorithms and models so that systems learn from data.

Key skills: Machine learning, TensorFlow, deep learning.

Machine learning, TensorFlow, deep learning. Main industries: Technology, equipment manufacturing, IT.

Technology, equipment manufacturing, IT. Cities with the most hires: Mexico City, Guadalajara, Jalapa.

Mexico City, Guadalajara, Jalapa. Gender: 12% women; 88% men.

12% women; 88% men. Average experience: 3.3 years.

3.3 years. Common previous positions: Software engineer, data analyst.

Software engineer, data analyst. Hybrid scheme available: 32%.

9. Project Manager

Description: They plan and supervise projects to ensure compliance on time and budget.

Key skills: Project management, strategic planning.

Project management, strategic planning. Main industries: IT, advertising services, consulting.

IT, advertising services, consulting. Cities with the most hires: Mexico City, Guadalajara, Monterrey.

Mexico City, Guadalajara, Monterrey. Gender: 40% women; 60% men.

40% women; 60% men. Average experience: 4 years.

4 years. Common previous positions: Project engineer, responsible for Scrum.

Project engineer, responsible for Scrum. Hybrid scheme available: 34%.

10. Data Scientist

Description: They analyze complex data to obtain insights and support strategic decision making.

Key skills: Python, data analysis, machine learning.

Python, data analysis, machine learning. Main industries: Technology, financial services, health.

Technology, financial services, health. Cities with the most hires: Mexico City, Monterrey, Guadalajara.

Mexico City, Monterrey, Guadalajara. Gender: 25% women; 75% men.

25% women; 75% men. Average experience: 3.8 years.

3.8 years. Common previous positions: Data analyst, machine learning engineer.

Data analyst, machine learning engineer. Hybrid scheme available: 40%.

11. Financial Advisor

Description: They provide guidance on investments, budgets and financial strategies.

Key skills: Personal finances, strategic planning, sales.

Personal finances, strategic planning, sales. Main industries: Financial services, insurance, real estate.

Financial services, insurance, real estate. Cities with the most hires: Mexico City, Guadalajara, Querétaro.

Mexico City, Guadalajara, Querétaro. Gender: 42% women; 58% men.

42% women; 58% men. Average experience: 2.6 years.

2.6 years. Common previous positions: Sales executive, investment advisor.

Sales executive, investment advisor. Hybrid scheme available: 28%.

12. Cybersecurity Specialist

Description: They protect systems and data against cyber attacks.

Key skills: Information security, risk analysis, Python.

Information security, risk analysis, Python. Main industries: Technology, financial services, government.

Technology, financial services, government. Cities with the most hires: Mexico City, Monterrey, Puebla.

Mexico City, Monterrey, Puebla. Gender: 17% women; 83% men.

17% women; 83% men. Average experience: 4.2 years.

4.2 years. Common previous positions: Systems administrator, cybersecurity analyst.

Systems administrator, cybersecurity analyst. Hybrid scheme available: 36%.

13. HR Business Partner

Description: They collaborate with business leaders to align talent strategies with business objectives.

Key skills: Talent management, leadership, organizational analysis.

Talent management, leadership, organizational analysis. Main industries: Business consulting, manufacturing, financial services.

Business consulting, manufacturing, financial services. Cities with the most hires: Mexico City, Monterrey, Guadalajara.

Mexico City, Monterrey, Guadalajara. Gender: 64% women; 36% men.

64% women; 36% men. Average experience: 5 years.

5 years. Common previous positions: Human resources generalist, human resources manager.

Human resources generalist, human resources manager. Hybrid scheme available: 50%.

14. Backend Developer

Description: They create and maintain the logic and systems behind web applications.

Key skills: Node.js, databases, Python programming.

Node.js, databases, Python programming. Main industries: Technology, IT services, e-commerce.

Technology, IT services, e-commerce. Cities with the most hires: Mexico City, Guadalajara, Monterrey.

Mexico City, Guadalajara, Monterrey. Gender: 22% women; 78% men.

22% women; 78% men. Average experience: 3.5 years.

3.5 years. Common previous positions: Software engineer, application developer.

Software engineer, application developer. Hybrid scheme available: 38%.

15. AI Engineer

Description: They design systems and applications that implement artificial intelligence.