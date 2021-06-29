The fifth and sixth matches of the round of 16 of this edition of the continental tournament fully entered the list of bets with the most goals since it began to be played this competition. It should be noted that we count the matches that are part of the final phase of the tournament, not the qualifiers. For example, in its first five editions we take into account the semifinals onwards.
We review it by updating it with these two new entries.
June 28, 2021. Another new entry is the round of 16 match, where Haris Seferovic put the Swiss ahead. In the second half, a French arreón reversed the match with a double by Karim Benzema and Paul Pogba’s goal with 15 minutes to go seemed to sentence.
However, another goal from the Swiss striker and Mario Gavranovic forced the extension. Goalless in overtime, the clash had to be decided from eleven meters, where the big favorite fell after Kylian Mbappé was the only one of the ten pitchers to miss his execution.
June 19, 2021. The second day of Group F left a great match where Cristiano Ronaldo overtook the Portuguese. Four consecutive goals for the Teutons, with Rúben Dias and Raphaël Guerreiro scoring an own goal, due to the goals in the rival goal of Kai Havertz and Robin Gosens left the game sentenced. Diogo Jota adorned the scoreboard.
June 22, 2016. The last day of Group F allowed both teams to access the next phase. Zoltán Gera put the Hungarians ahead, with a subsequent draw by Luís Carlos Almeida “Nani”. Balázs Dzsudzsák and Cristiano Ronaldo would exchange doubles with two Hungarian leads and two Portuguese responses.
June 22, 2012. In the quarterfinals the Teutons took the lead through Philipp Lahm, but Georgios Samaras tied for the Greeks. In thirteen minutes there was a significant difference on the scoreboard thanks to Sami Khedira, Miroslav Klose and Marco Reus. I would close and make up the electronic Dimitrios Salpingidis.
June 13, 2000. The Slovenians took a three point lead on Matchday 1 in Group C, thanks to a double by Zlatko Zahovic and a goal by Miran Pavlin. In a matter of six minutes, two goals from Savo Milosevic and another from Ljubinko Drulovic gave the Yugoslavs a key point to access the next phase.
June 21, 2004. The last day of Group B began with an early goal from Niko Kovac for the Balkans. Later came three Englishmen, authored by Paul Scholes and a double by Wayne Rooney. Igor Kudor reduced the gap, but Frank Lampar gave the final victory in a direct duel to access the next phase.
June 19, 1996. The only point in Group C for the Russians was the draw on the last day against a team that finished second. In less than 20 minutes, the Czechs already had a two-goal lead thanks to Jan Suchopárek and Pavel Kuka.
There was a comeback with goals from Aleksandr Mostovói, Omari Tetradze and Vladimir Beschástnyj, who made people dream of a miracle. Vladimír Smicer would end the Czech dreams.
June 17, 1976. In the second semi-final, the Yugoslavs could be seen ahead by two goals thanks to Danilo Popivoda and Dragan Dzajic. Heins Flohe would reduce distances and DIeter Müller, with a hat-trick, gave the victory to the Teutons after forcing extra time.
July 3, 2016. Also in the quarterfinals, but from the penultimate edition, the Gauls thrashed the Icelanders thanks to a double from Olivier Giroud, seconded by goals from Paul Pogba, Dimitri Payet and Antoine Griezmann. Kolbeinn Sigbórsson and Birkir Bjarnason scored for the Nordics.
June 25, 2000. In the quarterfinals of that same edition there was a win with a new Yugoslav defeat. The protagonist of the match was Patrick Kluivert, with a hat-trick, followed by a double from Marc Overmars and a goal from Dejan Govedarica. He closed the scoring with the goal of honor Savo Milosevic.
June 21, 2000. The last day of the group stage was vital for Spain, which was playing the elimination. Savo Milosevic put his team ahead and Alfonso Pérez equalized the match. In the second half, the same thing happened with Dejan Govedarica and Pedro Munitis, with a very quick reaction.
Slobodan Komljenovic signed the third for the Yugoslavs, who suffered a comeback in discount with goals from Gaizka Mendieta and another from Alfonso Pérez.
June 28, 2021. One of the recent entries is the round of 16 stake of this edition. An own goal by Pedro González “Pedri” put the Balkans ahead, who saw themselves two goals behind on the scoreboard thanks to Pablo Sarabia, César Azpilicueta and Ferran Torres.
When it seemed to have been sentenced, Mislav Orsic and Mario Pasalic forced the extension in the final moments. In extra time, Álvaro Morata and Mikel Oyarzábal would lead The Red towards rooms.
July 6, 1960. The first semifinal of the first Eurocup was the one in which the most so many were seen. Jean Vincent overtook the Gauls, who were equaled by Milan Galic. It would be the same with Just Fontaine and Dragoslav Sekularac.
The Frenchman himself scored again and Raymond Kopaszewski “Kopa” accompanied him, generating an advantage of two goals with less than half an hour to go. However, Borislav Kostic’s goal and a Drazan Jerkovic double in the final minutes gave the Yugoslavs the victory.
