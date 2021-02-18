As with stories, days also have an end. The sky slowly fades, the first stars appear and the moon appears with its imposing presence. It is nature that tells us that it will soon be time to sleep.
And it is the moment when everyone in general, but the youngest in particular, likes to hear some words that comfort them and prepare them for sleep. Therefore, this is a selection of the 15 best good night phrases.
The 15 best good night phrases
From childhood -when darkness usually arrives accompanied by fears, anguish and insecurities- the ritual of receiving “the good night kiss” from our loved ones comforts and relaxes us. And just as our parents did with us for years, so we do with our children and also with our partner or our friends.
For many guys, good night phrases are essential to go to sleep.
There are many ways to say “Good night” and with their favorite phrase, each one wishes “sweet dreams” to the people they love, with the wish that they fall asleep with a smile and wake up with renewed energy for a new day.
Thus, we resort to messages in which little angels and stars that illuminate fly overhead, loving, romantic, funny words or simply the omen of a beautiful awakening.
For those who want to renew their farewell phrases for children or adults, these are the 15 best good night phrases.
- May the night give you the best dreams and the day the opportunity to make them come true.
- Find the most beautiful of your memories and add it to your dreams.
- Rest my love, I left you the moon and the stars on so you are not afraid to wake up in the dark.
- Sweet Dreams.
- Happy night, in a little while we’ll see you in my dreams …
- Dusk is not the end of something, it is the hope of a new day that is to come. Sweet dreams!
- Goodnight hug is requested, with or without experience.
- Tomorrow will be another day and you have to live it with joy.
- Have sweet dreams! The night always has something to say, listen to its silence.
- See you tomorrow love, and no dreaming of the little angels … you dream of me, period!
- May your dreams transport you to that place where you would like to wake up.
- If when you fall asleep you feel something on your cheek, don’t be scared, it’s my goodnight kiss.
- Turn off the light and turn on your dreams.
- Until tomorrow if God wants to.
- And red bunting, today is over.
