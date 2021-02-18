As with stories, days also have an end. The sky slowly fades, the first stars appear and the moon appears with its imposing presence. It is nature that tells us that it will soon be time to sleep.

And it is the moment when everyone in general, but the youngest in particular, likes to hear some words that comfort them and prepare them for sleep. Therefore, this is a selection of the 15 best good night phrases.

The 15 best good night phrases

From childhood -when darkness usually arrives accompanied by fears, anguish and insecurities- the ritual of receiving “the good night kiss” from our loved ones comforts and relaxes us. And just as our parents did with us for years, so we do with our children and also with our partner or our friends.

For many guys, good night phrases are essential to go to sleep.

There are many ways to say “Good night” and with their favorite phrase, each one wishes “sweet dreams” to the people they love, with the wish that they fall asleep with a smile and wake up with renewed energy for a new day.

Thus, we resort to messages in which little angels and stars that illuminate fly overhead, loving, romantic, funny words or simply the omen of a beautiful awakening.

For those who want to renew their farewell phrases for children or adults, these are the 15 best good night phrases.