Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

The young Norwegian, Erling Haaland, 21, the German player of Borussia Dortmund, will choose at the end of this month the club he will play for next season, and the two most likely clubs to win the “Golden Boy” deal are Manchester City and Real Madrid, and if Paris Saint-Germain appears in photo recently.

However, Spanish press sources said that Real Madrid’s efforts to include the Norwegian star received a “painful blow”, given that Mino Raiola, the player’s agent, exaggerated the financial demands of his client, as he requested a net salary of 30 million euros annually, a figure that the royal club strongly rejects, He is even concerned about the player’s many injuries, despite his young age, as he suffered 14 injuries, including 3 injuries this season alone.

And since the riyal was stung by the “fire” of the injuries of the Welshman Gareth Bale and the Belgian Eden Hazard, who each receive a huge salary, he preferred to wait for the Halland deal, so as not to make the same mistake again.

Haaland, for his part, studies his choices very carefully, and does not hide his admiration for the idea of ​​​​playing under the leadership of the Spanish coach Pep Guardiola, coach of Manchester City, as he knows that he will be the main star in the team, instead of sharing stardom with Frenchman Kylian Mbappe at Real Madrid.

Al-Mirenghi management believes that the player will have the last word in determining his fate and future, but if his father, Alf-Inge Haaland, follows Raiola’s advice, he is likely to sign the “golden boy” for City.