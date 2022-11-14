Fourteen is the perfect age to get good grades in school, make friends, have first summer crushes, and of course start thinking ahead.

In the case of Antonio Barbeau and his best friend Nathan Paape, adolescence, far from being that fun, experimental and exploratory stage, became a developmental period marked by betrayal.crime and greed.

What could be more important than spending time with great-grandma? Although the answers to this question could be limitless, in the case of this pair of friends, the answer is as puzzling as it is terrifying: money.

.. – قصة المجرمان Antonio Barbeau & Nathan Paape – pic.twitter.com/GClP5WMBCr — ريديت (@ArReddit) June 24, 2019

Their names will forever be marked in the memory of the inhabitants of Sheboygan Falls, United States, and not precisely for starring in mischief typical of adolescents in full development stage; quite the opposite, they will be remembered for perpetrating, perhaps, one of the most disturbing crimes in the history of this idyllic city in the state of Wisconsin.

A very familiar enemy



Sheboygan Falls was perhaps everyone’s dream place to live in 2012: it wasn’t a large metropolitan area where crime was rife, but rather a densely populated area where crime rates were low, so don’t say non-existent.

With quaint shops and restaurants lining the streets of the commercial district and lush trees dotting the winding roads of the residential area, no one could even begin to imagine that more than a decade andhis friendly town was shocked by the heinous murder of Barbara Olson, a 78-year-old woman who was cruelly stabbed to death.

More than the bloodthirsty and ruthless crime, what really shocked the inhabitants of this American city was the revelation of the identity of the perpetrators of the murder: it was none other than Antonio Barbeau -who was the great-grandson of Barbara- and her friend Nathan Paape, two typical Sheboygan Falls teenagers who one fateful afternoon in 2012 decided not only to end Barbara’s life, but also their own.

The young duo ended Barbara's life for money.

September 17, 2012 was a bitter date for the history of Sheboygan Falls but, above all, for the families of Barbara and Antonio.

According to the ‘Inside Mystery’ portal, the pair of teenagers asked Nathan’s mother to take them to Barbara’s house, Antonio’s great-grandmother; however, what at first seemed to be a friendly visit, ended up turning into a brutal murder.

When Nathan’s mother drove up the tree-lined Westwynde Bluffs to Barbara’s house, she didn’t know it, but she was leading the teens on their way to certain doom: With a hammer and axe, hidden in their backpacks, Antonio and Nathan they planned to murder the woman, steal her money, and pawn her jewelry.

They hit her with the blunt end of the axe, then with the hammer, and finally with the ax blade driving so deep into her skull

Once they lost sight of Nathan’s mother, they tried to sneak through Barbara’s garage; but, to her misfortune, they did not succeed. They were discovered by the 78-year-old woman who kindly invited them into the house.

It was only a matter of Barbara turning her back on them for the slaughter to begin.

“Initially, she was hit with the blunt end of the axe, then with the hammer, and finally with the ax blade driving so deeply into her skull that it literally took both boys to pull it out,” said Steven Riffel, who was chief of Sheboygan Falls police, in a phone call with the media ‘CNN’.

After murdering Barbara, the young men bought pizza and marijuana.

Although their original plan was to dump the body in a nearby wooded area, dragging Barbara’s corpse proved more difficult than they expected; so they just moved her to the garage, where a couple of days later, she was found by her daughter Judy.

The teens took Antonio’s great-grandmother’s car and headed to a bowling alley near Sheboygan, but not before ransacking the house, stealing 155 dollars in cash -equivalent to just over 750 thousand pesos- and taking some jewelry. A measly loot for the disturbing crime they had had to perpetrate for him.

What could two teenagers do with the modest sum of $155 they stole from a great-grandmother they had just murdered? Buy pizza and, why not, marijuana.

For just a few teenagers, their crime was far from sophisticated: Inside the car, they abandoned the few pieces of jewelry they had looted from Barbara’s house in the hope that someone would steal the unlocked vehicle and then be implicated in her murder. .

“I think what’s important to point out here is that for two teenagers, this is an incredibly sophisticated crime.. The pre-planning, the post-planning, buying things to get rid of the fingerprints, leaving the car so it could possibly be taken by someone else, who would then be blamed for the crime,” said Burke Strunsky of the district attorney’s department. , in dialogue with ‘CNN’.

A crime they paid dearly for

It only took 12 hours after the discovery of the body for the clues to lead to those truly responsible for Barbara’s murder. Bloody clothes in Nathan’s house and the woman’s handbag that had been dumped in a sewer were just some of the clues that led to the capture of the young duo.

“I feel bad for the family. I know they love it. But this type of crime cannot go unanswered and be explained by brain trauma.District Attorney Joe DeCecco said when the court sought to justify Barbeau’s crime by alleging a brain injury from a 2009 car accident that left him with an unspecified cognitive impairment.

14-årige Antonio Barbeau mördade sin egna mormor och fick 36 års fängelse i USA. I Sverige hade han fått terapisamtal. Finns det in medelväg? pic.twitter.com/k033yATIlK — Johan Gillman (@johangillman) July 16, 2022

Nathan Paape was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to 31 years in prison – he may be eligible for parole in 2043; while Antonio Barbeau was sentenced to 36 years in prison with the possibility of being eligible for parole in 2048.That is, when you are 50 years old.

“I know I don’t show my emotions. I’m not sure why myself, but that doesn’t mean I don’t… I took someone’s mother, grandmother, sister, friend. He had no right to do it. (…) Because of this action that I decided to take, I have ruined so many lives, ”Barbeau said at the trial, while showing his regret at what happened.

