The tragedy of Luke Howe, the 14-year-old who disappeared and was found dead in the river: the family's gesture in his memory

A truly heartbreaking episode occurred last Thursday 18 January. A 14 year old named Luke Howe with learning problems, he had run away from his grandparents' house and unfortunately after a day of searching, they found him lifeless in the river.

There was nothing left for him to do. There auntwith the hope of being able to help in this sad moment, has decided to start a fundraiser to donate the proceeds to school who was seeing the boy.

The events began last Thursday January 18th. Precisely in the house of the teenager's grandparents, which is located in the community of Halein England.

The little boy had been suffering from since birth learning problems. For this reason it was not self-sufficient and could never be left alone. On that occasion, following an argument, he left.

At first the family members tried to look for it alone, but in the end they asked the police to intervene. The latter, understanding the gravity of the situation, immediately started the plan research.

They used drones, divers and helicopters. However, the sad denouement came only on next day. The police have found the 14-year-old's body in the county river Greater Manchester.

Luke Howe's Aunt's Appeal

The boy's family despite his loss, they decided to do something in his memory. They organized a fundraiser, with the hope of being able to donate the proceeds to the school Luke attended, which caters for children with special needs. The aunt wrote in a post:

We are grateful for all the help and support you have given us over the last few days, words are not enough.