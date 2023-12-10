Age doesn’t have to define talent. AND Romeo Parra Arias is the example of this, because at only 14 years old he took the art scene of Miami. Over the past three years she has painted murals in Wyndwoodas part of Art Basel, a contemporary art fair.

The artist, who is the son of Yudy Arias and cousin of the singer Maluma, also usually paints portraits of famous reggaeton artists Ferxxo, Karol G or Manuel Turizo. And he has become one of the revelations of Art Basel, thanks to its murals in what is considered one of the most alternative neighborhoods in Miami and epicenter of the arts in southern Florida.

The young man born in Miamibut from parents Colombiansspoke about his foray into the art. “As plastic artistit inspires me that people identify with me art, which is spontaneous and free. It occurs to me in the moment, without planning. I always use a combination of oil paints and aerosols for my canvases. “I have advanced a lot in my technique, but I am always open to learning more,” he stated. Parra Arias in a statement.

He also shared that one of his passions is painting portraits of famous people and celebrities, and with this he seeks to inspire the art in younger people. About how the city of Miami has influenced his way of creating art, He said that although “he is very business” he also likes to mix the art deep with the material.

In addition, it has allowed him to get closer to collaborate with other members of the city’s artistic community such as Súper Buda, CH Pulgarin and other international artists. He describes the art scene of Miami as “a mix between exclusive and Street art”.

Romeo Parra Arias He is self-taught. What he knows he has learned through YouTube tutorials and other friends. artists. Now you will have the opportunity to exhibit your work in Art Basel What he hopes will open many doors for him as a new artist and will be able to carry his message above all to the youngest “who have more sensitivity towards the intangible, in a very material world.”

Photo: Instagram @romeoartwork

What is Art Basel?

Until 10 December, Art Basel in Miami Beach will bring together some of the most prestigious artists in the world contemporary art world. Available in the Miami Beach Convention Center, in its 2023 edition, has the participation of 277 galleries, 24 of which are making their debut at the fair.

Art Basel It is a meeting place for artists, collectors and celebrities of the cultural scene who come together to enjoy exhibitions in various art categories. “Both works by modern masters and emerging talents are represented here. Art Basel allows you to experience the world of art up close; “That is the secret of his success,” reads his website.

The fair Open to the general public from 11 am to 6 pm Admission prices vary depending on time.