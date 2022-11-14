The 14-year-old who was involved in the accident near Pesaro did not make it: Milena Lentini died after days of hospitalization

The 14-year-old was involved in a serious road accident Milena Lentini He did not make it. After days of agony, hospitalized, she died forever.

The sad story took place last November 8 near Pesaro, precisely at the intersection between Ponte Valle and Strada Tresole. The 14-year-old was on her way to school, she was aboard a car, next to another companion. At the helm, there was one of them friend of just 18 years.

According to an initial reconstruction of the facts, the three friends are crash into another car. The dynamics of the road accident are not yet clear, currently being examined by the police. The latter are trying to understand what happened that morning and to establish the responsibility.

After the alarm, Milena Lentini was immediately transported to the hospital. Unfortunately, soon after her arrival, the doctors realized the gravity of the situation. She has been declared brain dead. The companions instead came out unscathed from the crash.

For days, Milena Lentini remained connected to the machines

It was Tuesday, November 8, when the 14-year-old was hospitalized and attached to machines of the hospital. The doctors tried to do what they could, but the situation was drastic. The following Saturday, Milena Lentini died forever. A news that shocked her family and everyone who knew her.

The schoolmates are still in disbelief at what happened. Huge theaffection demonstrated for the dear friend, also through social networks.

The family is well known in the area and, according to what was released by the newspapers, it would seem that Milena and her brothers have lost their mom. Another pain that has come to devastate the life of the father, brother and sister.

It wasn’t the 14-year-old’s first time driving to school. It wasn’t the first time she had walked that road. Something happened that morning unpredictable. The agents are trying to reconstruct the dynamics of the road accident, at the moment still unclear.