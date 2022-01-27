Iran have become the first team from Asia to get their ticket to Qatar 2022, not counting the host team, of course.. The Iranian team qualified for the World Cup after beating Iraq thanks to a goal from Taremi, Porto striker and great star of the team. With this victory, the team led by the Croatian Dragan Skocic leads the United Arab Emirates, third in their group, by ten points when there are only three games left to play. On the other hand, South Korea, second, also beat Lebanon (0-1) and will have to wait at least one day to ensure their classification mathematically. The South Koreans only need one point in the next three games to ensure their presence in the next World Cup. That yes, already it has assured at least the respesca.

In this way there are already 14 teams qualified for the World Cup in Qatar: ten European (Serbia, Denmark, Spain. Netherlands, Switzerland, Croatia, France, England, Belgium and Germany), two from CONMEBOL (Brazil and Argentina) and two Asians (the hosts Qatar and Iran).

When does the 2022 Qatar World Cup start and what are its dates?

This Qatar 2022 World Cup will be special, since it will not be held on the usual summer date, but will be delayed until November. The ball will start rolling on November 21, 2022 and will end on December 18, 2022. The reason for this change of dates is due to the weather in the host country, where in summer temperatures can reach 50 degrees, a condition that would put the health of athletes and spectators at risk.

The group stage of the Qatar 2022 World Cup will take place between November 21 and December 2. The round of 16 will be played between December 3 and 6, the quarterfinals between December 9 and 10 and the semifinals on December 13 and 14. The grand final that will put the finishing touch to this World Cup will be played on December 18 at the Lusail Stadium.