One of the side effects of the good news of increased life expectancy in the world is the increase in dementia, a group of neurodegenerative diseases closely associated with aging. The scientific community estimates that, by 2050, the number of people living with dementia on the planet will almost triple, going from 57 million in 2019 to 153 million within three decades. That is the forecast, but experts warn that this upward trend in conditions linked to cognitive decline, such as Alzheimer’s, can be stopped or at least delayed. The Lancet Commission on dementia published this Wednesday in the journal of the same name a report in which it suggests that almost half of dementias – 45%, according to the study’s models – could be avoided or delayed if 14 avoidable risk factors closely linked to their development were eliminated.

Age and genetics are the main risk factors for developing dementia, and there is little that can be done to change the situation. But there are other variables that can be modified. The Commission, in updating its 2020 report, has identified two new risk factors associated with these pathologies: untreated vision loss and high cholesterol also increase the risk of suffering from dementia.

The authors admit that changing these risky dynamics or lifestyles is “difficult” and, although the evidence is increasingly stronger, they admit that “some associations could only be partially causal.” However, they assure: “The potential for prevention is high and, in general, almost half of dementias could theoretically be prevented by eliminating these 14 risk factors.” The scientists emphasize prevention, to reduce risk factors early and keep them low for as long as possible: “It is never too early or too late to reduce the risk of dementia.”

According to the scientific report, these are the 14 avoidable risk factors and how they operate:

High bad cholesterol

Excess LDL cholesterol —known as bad cholesterol— in middle age is a new risk factor that the Lancet Commission has added to its list of dangers, a variable to which it attributes the development of 7% of cases of dementia. The authors maintain that excess cholesterol in the brain is associated with a higher risk of stroke and the deposit of beta amyloid and tau proteins, closely associated with the development of Alzheimer’s. The work indicates that there are benefits to the use of statins —the usual drug against hypercholesterolemia— in the risk of dementia.

Untreated visual loss

Around 12.6% of the world’s population suffers from visual problems. This is another new risk factor incorporated by scientists, to which they attribute 2% of dementia cases. A meta-analysis identified that the highest risk of this neurodegenerative disease was associated with cataracts and diabetic retinopathy, but not with glaucoma or age-related macular degeneration. The authors point out that the mechanisms explaining this association could be related to an underlying disease, such as diabetes, which is already a risk factor for dementia, or shared neuropathological processes in the retina and the brain.

Lower educational level

People with a higher level of education have a reduced risk of dementia, because high cognitive stimulation has been associated with cognitive reserve. For this reason, children should receive education over a long period of time and stresses the importance of “being cognitively, physically and socially active in middle age (between 18 and 65 years) and in old age”, since cognitive activity in adulthood can make a difference, even in people who received little education.

Hearing loss

Around 20% of the world’s population suffers from some form of hearing loss. Some studies have suggested that for every 10-decibel decrease in hearing ability, there is a 4-24% increase in the risk of dementia. And the commission says there is increasingly “strong” evidence that treating these problems, with the use of hearing aids, for example, reduces the risk of dementia.

Depression

The authors point out that the link between depression and dementia is probably bidirectional: this mental illness “may be a symptom of the progression of dementia, a reaction to cognitive decline, or a cause of cognitive decline.” The mechanisms that link these two pathologies are unknown, although they hypothesize that “depression could lead to a reduction in self-care and social contact” and also that this mental illness “increases cortisol secretion, which leads to hippocampal atrophy or an inflammatory response.”

Head trauma

These injuries, at any age and from any cause, pose a risk for dementia. Scientific evidence also suggests that contact sports themselves pose a risk. “The evidence suggests that people who play professional football for longer periods of time, in positions where they head the ball more frequently, are more likely to suffer head injuries and are at higher risk of dementia,” the authors warn. The commission proposes using head injury protection and limiting the practice of heading or high-impact collisions.

Smoke

Smoking addiction in middle age has been linked to an increased risk of developing dementia. This unhealthy habit is blamed for developing 2% of cases, according to the Lancet Commission model. Scientists suggest that quitting smoking reduces the risk of dementia.

Physical inactivity

The authors stress that the link to exercise is “likely” bidirectional and state that exercise at any age “appears to be beneficial for cognition, possibly through changes in blood flow and function from reduced hypertension and increased nitric oxide, culminating in increased brain plasticity and reduced neuroinflammation.” Studies in mice suggest that irisin, a hormone released during exercise, may be neuroprotective.

Diabetes

The age of onset of diabetes is key in the link with dementia: onset in middle age increases the risk of dementia, but this is not necessarily the case in old age. A long duration of the disease and poor control of it increases the risk of neurodegenerative diseases. The scientific committee admits that understanding of the mechanism behind this relationship is “incomplete”. On the one hand, they point out the link between long-term vascular complications due to diabetes and the risk of stroke; on the other hand, they also point out that insulin resistance is a molecular mechanism that links diabetes with Alzheimer’s, as it leads to an increase in the toxicity of the beta amyloid protein (key in the development of neurodegenerative disease), oxidative stress and neuroinflammation.

Hypertension

Having high blood pressure in middle age increases the risk of dementia, although as the onset of the neurodegenerative disease approaches, people’s blood pressure tends to drop. The commission recommends “preventing or reducing hypertension and maintaining systolic blood pressure of 130 millimeters of mercury (mmHg) or less from age 40.”

Obesity

Excessive fat accumulation increases the likelihood of developing dementia and is closely linked to other risk factors, such as communicating vessels: people who do little exercise, diabetes and hypertension. In addition, the stigma of overweight people is associated with higher concentrations of cortisol, inflammation and negative health consequences, which could contribute to this link with dementia. The commission, however, highlights some research suggesting that moderate weight loss, of about two kilos, is already associated with improvements in cognition after six months: “Health behaviors could have a beneficial effect, even if weight loss is not sufficient to alter the obesity state.”

Excessive alcohol consumption

Excessive alcohol consumption is associated with the development of dozens of diseases and also dementia. Drinking more than 21 British units a week, which is about eight grams a day (in Spain, the low-risk limits are less than 20 grams a day for men (a glass of wine) and less than 10 for women) is associated with a higher risk of dementia. In addition, they point out, alcohol-induced loss of consciousness also increased the probability of developing this neurodegenerative pathology in people with moderate and high consumption.

Social isolation

Less frequent social contact is associated with increased dementia risk. This isolation is described in studies as people living alone, seeing family or friends less than once a month, and not participating in group activities during the week. Loneliness, which is the feeling of people considering their social contact to be inadequate, was also associated with increased dementia risk. The authors note that social contact in any form may be potentially beneficial because it builds cognitive reserve, promotes healthy behaviors, and reduces stress and inflammation.

Air pollution

Fine particulate matter pollution (PM2.5 and PM10) are risk factors for cognitive decline. Both air pollution and household pollution may have distinct and synergistic risks: “Studies in low- and middle-income countries have shown that, compared with clean fuel, the use of solid fuel, a proxy for household air pollution, is associated with an increased risk of dementia and accelerated cognitive decline among middle-aged adults.”

Apart from these 14 avoidable risk factors, the scientific commission has analysed other potential variables that have been ruled out for now due to a lack of solid evidence: lack of sleep, an unhealthy diet, infections or mental health problems, such as anxiety, bipolar disorder or schizophrenia, for example.

Claudia Cooper, co-director of the Dementia and Neurodegeneration Policy Research Unit at the UK’s National Institute for Health and Care Research, said the report was “useful as a guide to reducing individual risk” but the playing field was not uniform. She added, in statements to the Science Media Centre (SMC): “The socioeconomic conditions in which a person lives profoundly affect their chances of suffering from dementia, through the diet they eat, the medical care they receive and even the degree of air pollution they breathe.”

Along these lines, Charles Marshall, Professor of Clinical Neurology at Queen Mary University of London, assures SMC that, although it is “fundamental” to develop measures to keep the brain as healthy as possible, “most of what determines whether a person develops dementia is beyond their control.” He adds: “We must be careful not to imply that people with dementia could have avoided it if they had chosen a different lifestyle. It is also important to note that when the report refers to the proportions of dementia cases that could be prevented, this is a hypothesis and is based on observational evidence. In reality, we have no evidence that dementia cases can be prevented by addressing any of these risk factors.”

