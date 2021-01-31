The Government has always been clear that the Catalan elections were going to be a turning point in this legislature and that its result could alter the delicate balance on which Pedro Sánchez has navigated since he decided to seal his coalition with Pablo Iglesias. But this week he has already seen the wolf’s ears. With the spirits stirred by the start of the campaign for February 14, the Socialists looked into an abyss during the validation of the decree on the management of European funds, from which only the unexpected rescue of Vox freed them. On the same day, they were left alone in their attempt to prevent ex-commissioner José Manuel Villarejo from appearing in the “Kitchen committee” of Congress.

In Moncloa they take for granted that from here to the appointment with the polls they will not be able to count at all with the thirteen deputies of ERC, necessary to complete a majority of the left, nor with the four of the PDeCAT that, after the break with Junts per Catalunya, could help save some thorny vote at a given moment. They also know that They will not find collaborative encouragement in Ciudadanos or the PP not even for matters that on other occasions would transcend the partisan struggle, as was seen three days ago. “Until after the 14th – summed up in the leadership of the socialist parliamentary group – it will be hell.”

The Socialists did not even dare to assure this Friday the support of the Republicans to the decree for the protection of vulnerable consumers that is voted in the incoming plenary session, despite the fact that it includes the stoppage of evictions for which they pressed so much together with United Podemos and EH-Bildu.

On Wednesday a motion is also voted in which the Catalan independentists demand the meeting of the dialogue table with Catalonia. But what really worries the PSOE is no longer the immediate or purely conjunctural but the scenario that may open after the elections.

The operation, designed for a long time from the environment closest to Pedro Sánchez to place the already former Minister of Health Salvador Illa at the head of the PSC candidacy, has been a double-edged sword. The Socialists are enthusiastic because it has given them back their hope of becoming Catalonia’s leading force in votes after 20 years of crossing the desert. But they are also aware that his appointment has unnerved Oriol Junqueras’ party.

Independence hegemony



“That we stay ahead could create difficulties for us, although, with the electoral law and the distribution of our vote, it is practically impossible for us to win in seats,” says a party leader. What would really be a problem is that Junts beat ERC. ” In that case, Republicans might understand that their bet on negotiation does not have the approval of their voters and opt for a change in strategy.

The most plausible scenario until Illa’s irruption into the race and when the elections had not yet been called, was a victory for the Republicans. At the most that the PSC could aspire to then was second place and there was hardly a survey that granted it. In this situation, the Socialists believed that a government led by Pere Aragonès with En Comú Podem could be formed, which they were willing to support occasionally from outside. The mutual need in the Congress of Deputies and the Parliament would have obliged, according to this approach, a virtuous collaboration. But things now seem much closer between the independence forces.

The electoral survey of the Center for Opinion Studies (CEO) of the Generalitat – known this Friday, shortly before the Superior Court of Justice of Catalonia confirmed that the elections will take place on February 14 – keeps Republicans in the lead with 34 or 35 seats although the candidacy of those from Puigdemont headed by Laura Borràs would be only 1.3 points, with between 32 and 34 deputies.

In Ferraz they admit that if, as the CIS pointed out that it could happen, it is Illa who occupies the first place in votes and ERC the first in seats, the outlook can also be complicated for Sánchez. But, ruled out that they are going to give the numbers to form a government supported only by opponents of independence, they believe that the situation could end up redirecting. “When the elections pass, everything will return to normal … messy, but not so much,” they predict with some sarcasm in Moncloa.

One more derivative is what happens with En Comú Podem. United We can is in clear electoral decline throughout Spain, as seen in the Galician and Basque women. Some leaders have already begun to warn that the role of champion of parties such as ERCo EH-Bildu that Pablo Iglesias has assumed in the Government reduces the space for own candidacies in the territories. And the fear in the socialist wing of the Executive is that a new defeat will lead its coalition partner to gesticulate even more when defending their positions in the Council of Minister to try to visualize the usefulness of their pressure from within.

In the PSOE they admit that in recent weeks both parties are looking more “sideways” and that is why on Wednesday they held a meeting to polish edges. In any case, they insist that there is not the minimum risk of rupture.