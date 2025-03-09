03/09/2025



It is easier to see hell frozen to Elon Musk stop having children. Up to 14, that is known, and With four different women. The founder of Tesla became a father for the first time in 2002, and since then he has not stopped. But nevertheless It seems to have time for everything: Continue winning millions every year, direct Donald Trump’s commercial policy … and reconcile.

He always says that one of the most indelible moments of her life was when her first ex -wife, the Canadian author Justine Wilson, welcomed her son ALEXANDER NEVADAwho died tragically at 10 weeks of life. From there I would start A kind of revenge against fate. With Justine there would be five more children: the twins live and griffin, plus the Trillizos Kai, Saxon and Damian.

After divorcing from her in 2008 after seven years of marriage, Elon Musk married and divorced actress Talulah Riley Twice, although they never had children together. In 2020, two years after Elon Musk and the singer Grimes began to leave, both announced the welcome to their first child: X Æ A-12. It was also the beginning of a long series of extravagant names.

The couple would have two more children, a girl, exa Dark Sideræl, and a boy, Techno mechanicus. And a few weeks before the arrival of his second child, the CEO of Tesla would also have Secret to the Strider and Azure twinsproduct of his ‘friendship’ with Shivon Zilis, executive of one of his companies, Neuralink, in November 2021, according to published judicial documents. Already in February 2024 they would welcome their daughter Arcadia.









A home for everyone (and all)

At that time, a source told ‘People’ that Musk and Grimes were looking for a house in Bel Air where they could live with all children and mothers. Because Donald Trump’s advisor has a high concept of what a united family should be.

What happens is that Elon Musk gets children everywhere, almost without proposing it. In February 2025, The writer and influencer Ashley St. Clair He revealed that she and Musk had had a child. On the other hand, and almost at the same time, Zilis also announced that she and Musk had also secretly welcomed her fourth son, Seldon Lycurgus, although it was not clear at what time. Now the disrepted influencer demands the tycoon of technologies to be interested in her child and, of course, for herself. But he does not seem very willing.

The memory of Nevada Alexander

That was an experience that marked him forever. Elon Musk welcomed Nevada Alexander, the result of his relationship with his first wife, but died prematurely for the sudden death syndrome of the infant. “Nevada cast the nap, placed upside down as usual, and stopped breathing,” Wilson wrote in 2010 for ‘Marie Claire’.

“When the paramedics were resurrected, he had been deprived of oxygen for so long that he had brain death,” he would add. «He spent three days with assisted treatment In a hospital in Orange County before we made the decision to withdraw it. I held him in my arms when he died, ”he would end. That devastated Elon Musk.

Trans, communism, rare names and spock

His birth name was Xavier Alexander Musk, but in 2022 he decided to start a process of gender transition and legally change his name to Vivian Jenna Wilson, also eliminating the last name Musk. He does not support his father, who for his part said in October 2022 that he believes that Vivian does not endure “due to the control of elite schools and universities by Neomarxists». And he added with laughter: «But I have very good relationships with all the other children. I can’t win them all!

Grimes and Musk welcomed their first child on May 4, 2020. It was called X Æ A-12 and then something should not like them because they changed it to X Æ A-XII. It was a tribute to the Lockheed A-12 recognition plane from the CIA. «Knows more of rockets than me»Said the tycoon when the little one was two years old.

Then a girl would arrive through a rental belly In December 2021, three months after the couple’s public break. Called Exa Dark Sideræl, the singer -songwriter explained that her name alluded to Galadrielthe mother’s favorite character in the Lord of the Rings. He said that they would change it to Goku, who now liked it more. His third son was Techno Mechanicus, which they affectionately call Tau, in June 2022. «Tau is incredible. He came out with eyes that they could see so deeply in your soul, with so much knowledge. PA small spock is. He is definitely a vulcan, ”Grimes said.

The latter is that Elon Musk and Shivon Zilis have become parents of their fourth child in common as a result of A relationship they consider “only friendly”and that has coincided with the announcement of a secret child with the influencer St. Clair.