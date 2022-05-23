During the’INDIE Live Expo 2022 was announced The 13th Monthindependent visual novel inspired by the fable of “La addormentata”, published by Kodanshacoming up PC (Street Steam) and mobile platforms (iOS And Android) the next August 6. The title, entirely hand-drawn, is developed by the independent team Kobayashimaruof which they are also a part Suzuki Kazunari And Masuko Tsukasasome of the creators of the Shin Megami Tensei.

According to the description of the game on Steam, the visual novel is supposed to reinterpret Sleeping Beauty with “demonic imagery and originality”. Below, the announcement trailer.

The 13th Month – Announcement Trailer

