The thirteenth batch of wounded Palestinian children and cancer patients arrived at dawn today, Saturday, in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” to provide treatment and health care for 1,000 wounded Palestinian children and 1,000 people suffering from cancer from the Gaza Strip. In state hospitals, this is an embodiment of the UAE’s established humanitarian approach in standing by our brothers and extending a helping hand to them in various circumstances.

The plane coming from Al-Arish Airport in the Arab Republic of Egypt landed at Zayed International Airport with 98 people on board, including 40 children who are in dire need of medical assistance and who suffer from severe injuries and burns, and cancer patients who need urgent treatment, with 58 family companions. .

With the arrival of the new batch of wounded and injured people and their companions, the total number of those received by UAE hospitals reached 1,154 patients and companions, including 585 wounded children and cancer patients, in addition to 569 companions.

This initiative comes within the continuous efforts undertaken by the UAE at various levels to provide relief to the brotherly Palestinian people and enhance the response to the deteriorating humanitarian conditions witnessed in the Strip.

Her Excellency Dr. Maha Barakat, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Medical Affairs and Life Sciences, affirmed that the UAE is committed to working to alleviate the human suffering experienced by the Palestinian brothers in Gaza, and in this context, the directives of the wise leadership came to provide all aspects of support in the field of health care, as it The state inaugurated the field hospital inside Gaza, and the floating hospital in the Egyptian city of Al-Arish, in addition to supplying the Strip’s hospitals with ambulances, equipment, medicines, and medical supplies.

Her Excellency appreciated the efforts of the work teams, medical teams and volunteers working in treating and caring for our Palestinian brothers in the two field hospitals in Gaza and the floating hospital in Al-Arish, the state hospitals that received the wounded and those suffering from cancer, and the medical team concerned with transporting them from Gaza to the UAE in accordance with the health protocol recognized in medical evacuations. Praising the professionalism and dedication of all workers in performing their humanitarian duty, and in extending a helping hand to the brotherly Palestinian people in the critical circumstances they are currently going through.

Her Excellency also praised the cooperation of the Egyptian authorities, which harnessed all capabilities to support and facilitate UAE humanitarian initiatives.

Immediately upon the plane's arrival, the medical teams transported the wounded and injured, whose conditions required immediate transfer to hospitals to receive health care, while the rest of the cases and their companions were transferred to the Emirates Humanitarian City, their residence.

For her part, Her Excellency Dr. Noura Khamis Al Ghaithi, Undersecretary of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, stated that the UAE continues its humanitarian role based on the principles of giving, tolerance, and charitable work, continuing in the approach of the founding fathers, and in light of the circumstances facing Gaza and implementing the directives of the wise leadership, medical facilities provided comprehensive care and specialized services. Medical and health services for cases that arrived from Gaza since the first batch in November of last year, stressing that the health sector in the emirate is fully prepared to receive and treat cases in implementation of the directives of the wise leadership in this regard.

Her Excellency noted the improvement in the health status of cases currently receiving treatment in medical facilities, which spares no effort in providing the best means of treatment for these cases and supporting them in their journey towards recovery, including providing mental health services, which was reflected positively on the Palestinian brothers receiving health care. .

For his part, Mubarak Al-Qahtani, the official spokesman for the Emirates Humanitarian City, indicated that as part of the process of classifying cases coming from the Gaza Strip, facilities in the city were allocated for cases that do not require residence in health facilities and their companions, stressing that the city meets the highest standards of security and safety in order to achieve the highest levels of comfort. For guests of the UAE.

Al-Qahtani added that the city includes a preventive health center equipped with the latest medical equipment, and it has been equipped according to the highest standards, taking into account privacy and providing comfort and psychological support for guests in its design. In addition, the city administration provided a nursery for children, and specialized programs for school and university education, so that siblings of Palestinian students could continue their academic achievements.

He also pointed out the provision of multiple entertainment programs for all age groups in outdoor facilities and indoor halls equipped with advanced entertainment means. And activities that enhance social interaction, organized periodically by the city in cooperation with its partners, within the framework of psychological support and providing an environment and community that enjoys comfort, containment and stability.

Since the beginning of the crisis, the UAE has rushed to provide urgent humanitarian and relief aid and supplies to the Gaza Strip, and these initiatives come as a continuation of the UAE’s efforts aimed at alleviating the suffering of civilians in the Strip at an accelerated and coordinated pace as a result of the worsening humanitarian crisis, and working to limit its negative repercussions.