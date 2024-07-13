MUMBAI. After months of lavish celebrations around the world (also in Italy in Portofino)yesterday the wedding of the son of Asia’s richest man finally took place in the Indian city of Mumbai.

Anant Ambani, second son of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, has married Radhika Merchant, daughter of pharmaceutical tycoons Viren and Shaila Merchant.

India, Billionaire Ambani Shows Mark Zuckerberg His Million Dollar Watch



Friday’s ceremony was just the culmination of four days of festivities that began in March, with performances by pop stars including Rihanna and Justin Bieber. Reality star Kim Kardashian and former British prime ministers Tony Blair and Boris Johnson were among the international guests at the ceremony. American wrestler and actor John Cena was also spotted, hugging and congratulating the host’s relatives.





Portofino and the Maharaja, the richest Indian scions in the world have rented the entire village Edward Meoli May 03, 2024





Mumbai’s main roads were closed for several hours until the festivities ended. Social media was awash with wedding updates, with people sharing minute-by-minute details of the arrival of Bollywood stars and other celebrities. But the sheer opulence also prompted backlash, with residents complaining that the road closures had worsened traffic woes caused by monsoon floods, while others criticized the ostentation at seemingly never-ending festivities.





On Friday, the groom set off from his residence in a luxurious red car draped in white flower strands, as guests danced around him. A convoy of cars, also decorated with flowers and carrying family members, followed with music and cheers. The grand procession, known as a baraat, culminated at the wedding venue — a convention center owned by the Ambanis — where several Bollywood stars joined in another round of song and dance.



FIFA President Gianni Infantino poses with his wife Leena Al Ashqar for the ritual photos upon their arrival at the wedding (afp)

The newlyweds are said to have exchanged garlands to kick off the wedding. The pheras – the main wedding ritual that involves the couple walking around a sacred fire seven times – was held last night. The newlyweds’ guests will reportedly attend another formal ceremony later today followed by a grand party where, according to unconfirmed reports, pop stars Drake, Lana Del Ray and Adele may perform.

World’s 10th Richest Man Keeps Quiet on Spending

Mukesh Ambani, 66, a key ally of nationalist Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is currently the world’s 10th richest man with a net worth of $115 billion, according to Forbes. Reliance Industries, founded by his father in 1966, is a huge conglomerate with operations in sectors ranging from oil to retail, financial services, telecommunications, distribution and a cricket team.





Anant Ambani is the youngest of his three sons, all of whom are on the board of Reliance Industries. The 29-year-old is involved in Reliance’s energy business and sits on the board of the Reliance Foundation.

The Ambanis have not revealed how much the wedding cost them, but experts estimate they have already spent between Rs 11 billion and Rs 13 billion ($132 million). Rihanna is said to have been paid $7 million for her performance and Justin Bieber $10 million.

Ambani’s wedding divides public opinion in India

In a note shared with reporters, a Reliance executive said the event was a “powerful symbol of India’s growing stature on the global stage.” But opposition politician Thomas Isaac called the event “obscene.” “They can spend their money, but such ostentatious celebrations are a sin against mother earth and the poor,” he wrote in X.

To defuse criticism, Ambani hosted a party for 50,000 people in his hometown of Jamnagar in Gujarat state and also funded a mass wedding for 52 underprivileged couples near Mumbai, promising to organize “hundreds of more such weddings” across India.

Who’s on the guest list?

Among the celebrities who attended Friday’s big wedding was reality star Kim Kardashian. Photos and videos of Kardashian, who is in town with her sister Khloé, have been widely shared online. The sisters reportedly brought along a team of stylists, including celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton, along with a team of producers to capture every detail of their trip.





Former Indian President Ram Nath Kovind, British High Commissioner to India Lindy Cameron and US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti are also in town to attend the wedding.

Rajan Mehra, chief executive of charter airline Club One Air, told Reuters that the family had chartered three Falcon-2000 jets to fly guests to the event. “Guests are coming from all over the world and each plane will make multiple trips across the country,” he said.