EP MURCIA. Tuesday, 16 February 2021, 08:49



At present there are in the Region of Murcia just over 1,300 people who have applied for asylum and due to their situation of extreme social vulnerability have entered the National Reception System. This data was released yesterday during the meeting in which the general director of Social Services and Relations with the Third Sector, Lucía Hernández, participated with the representatives of the entities that welcome applicants and beneficiaries of international protection within the National System of Reception (Accem, Cepaim, Columbares, Red Cross, Ángel Tomás Foundation and Murcia Acoge). The meeting focused on the possible assumption by the Autonomous Community of powers that are currently exercised by the State, and, among other issues, work is being done to promote their inclusion and integration in our society.